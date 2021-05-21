Remembering the longest runs in Ohio State football history

List

We are exactly 100 days away from the kickoff of the 2021 college football season and the off-season is a perfect time to reflect on the history of the Ohio State football program. OSU has a long list of memorable, big plays that have occurred throughout the program’s history, but today I wanted to explore the ten longest runs in Buckeye history.

This list is really going to surprise you as some of the names are less iconic than most would guess, but it just goes to show you the strength of this prestigious football program.

So let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the longest gallops in the annals of Ohio State football.

Morris Bradshaw 88 yards against Wisconsin in 1971

Jun 15, 1984; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Oakland Invaders receiver Morris Bradshaw (81) is hit by Los Angeles Express defensive back Tom Newton (45) during a USFL game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Morris Bradshaw had an incredible game against Wisconsin in 1971 as he had two 88 yard touchdowns, with one coming from a run and the second from a kick-off. https://twitter.com/marcushartman/status/533671535660126210

Eddie George 87 yards against Minnesota in 1995

Former NFL and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George answers questions from the media as he is announced as the new head football coach for Tennessee State University at the Gentry Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Eddie George put on a clinic against Minnesota in 1995 as he rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns as the Buckeyes won convincingly 49-21. George also added eight receptions for 86 yards. https://twitter.com/BuckeyeBilly4t/status/1392932610620510211

J.T. Barrett 86 yards against Minnesota in 2014

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 15: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scrambles under pressure from De'Vondre Campbell #26 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter of the game on November 15, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buckeyes defeated the Golden Gophers 31-24. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Apparently, the Buckeyes are successful at running the ball against Minnesota as this is the second time the Gophers have been the nail to the hammer of Ohio State's biggest runs. J.T. Barrett displayed that he was capable of filling in for Braxton Miller on an 86 yard run during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2014. https://twitter.com/RaysFanGio/status/635546620709445632

Ezekiel Elliott 85 yards against Alabama in 2014

Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott breaks away from Alabama defenders on an 85-yard touchdown jaunt in the 2015 Sugar Bowl.

Ezekiel Elliott breaking through the Alabama defense in the 2015 College Football Playoff is one of the most iconic images in Ohio State football history and it is the perfect symbol for their 42-35 victory. https://twitter.com/PickSixPreviews/status/1079568817427304448

Gene Fekete 84 yards against Pittsburgh in 1942

https://twitter.com/OhioStAthletics/status/941445222785060864 Fekete had his way against Pittsburgh in 1942 as a sophomore and was a key part of the first national championship squad in school history. The Big Ten scoring leader went on to earn All-American honors. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIrt-1rCbwE

Mike Weber 82 yards against Michigan State in 2017

Nov 10, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Mike Weber (25) celebrates a touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Rashod Berry (13) during the second half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 Michigan State defense was not horrible, but you would never know that after watching Mike Weber light them up. the redshirt sophomore ran for 162 yards on the day and that including an 82 yard carry in the first half. https://twitter.com/TheBuckeyeNut/status/929416261305618432

Tim Spencer 82 yards against Duke in 1981

Oct 22, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Tim Spencer walks the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Spencer ripped off his 82-yard touchdown for the first score of the game and Ohio State never looked back, defeating Duke 34-13. Spencer finished the contest with 172 rushing yards. https://twitter.com/BuckeyeNotes/status/1185386120152006656

Ezekiel Elliott 81 yards against Wisconsin in 2014

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball in the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott sure knows how to put on a show. The first time his name was on this list was in the College Football Playoff, but an 81-yarder took place in the Big Ten Championship game before that. https://twitter.com/JStoneTrivia86/status/1335613587642077187

Braxton Miller 81 yards against Indiana in 2011

Nov 23, 2013; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) jumps to avoid being tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Forisse Hardin (4) during the second half of the game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Still playing quarterback, Braxton Miller ripped open the Indiana defense for two rushing touchdowns as the Buckeyes downed the Hoosiers to a tune of 34-20. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWzqIY0RhiY

Ezekiel Elliott 80 yards against Virginia Tech from 2015

Sep 7, 2015; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) after the game. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 42-24 at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott makes his third appearance on this list and it is another primetime showing as he ran for 122 yards when the Buckeyes defeated the Hokies 42-24 in Blacksburg. https://twitter.com/peffer23/status/641046515360878592

Derek Combs 80 yards against Wisconsin in 2000

5 Sep 1998: Tailback Derek Combs #43 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at the West Virginia University in Morganstown, West Virginia. The Buckeyes defeated the Mountaineers 34-17.

Derek Combs lost his shoe, but that wasn't going to stop him from taking it to the house for 80 yards. Combs scored two touchdowns despite suffering an ankle injury as the Buckeyes dominated Wisconsin 23-7. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4s8XF9ps-5M

Joe Montgomery 80 yards against Iowa in 1998

3 Oct 1998: Tailback Joe Montgomery #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the game against the Pennsylvania State Nittany Lions at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 28-9. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Lafor

David Boston stole the show against Iowa in 1998, but Montgomery scored the go-ahead touchdown that allowed the Buckeyes to never look back and win 45-14. Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

