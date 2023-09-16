Remembering last time Tennessee beat Florida at The Swamp, with Casey Clausen leading way

No. 9 Tennessee heads to Gainesville to face Florida as a 6½-point favorite, but history won't be on the Vols' side Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, popularly known as "The Swamp."

Tennessee hasn't won at Florida since 2003, when the Casey Clausen-led Vols beat Florida 24-10 for the program's second straight road win in the series.

Since then? Nine straight road losses in what once was the SEC's marquee showdown each year.

As Tennessee gets set for the latest installment, here's a look at what propelled UT to its last win at The Swamp:

When was Tennessee’s last win vs. Florida in The Swamp?

Tennessee is 2-14 against Florida since the SEC East rivals began playing on an annual basis in 1990, with wins in 2001 and on Sept. 20, 2003.

Vols coach Phillip Fulmer was looking for his second straight win at The Swamp after upsetting No. 2 Florida in 2001 in a 34-32 victory, breaking a winless streak at The Swamp since 1971 and knocking the Gators out of the national title race.

Florida coach Ron Zook, who had replaced Steve Spurrier after the 2001 season, hosted the Vols at home for the first time as coach, a critical matchup underscored by a measure of revenge.

REQUIRED READING: Tennessee football vs Florida: Score prediction, scouting report for Vols vs Gators

Casey Clausen’s Hail Mary before halftime gave Vols a boost

The Vols found themselves down 3-0 with the first half clock ticking down, ball in possession of quarterback Casey Clausen. He launched a pass 48 yards down field in the vicinity of wide receiver James Banks, who snagged the ball after a couple of fortunate bounces off Gator defenders. It gave UT a 7-3 lead at halftime.

"That's one of those plays you work on all the time," Banks said, according to ESPN. "You never think you're going to run it, or that it's going to work."

Clausen holds the best road-winning percentage of any Tennessee quarterback, at 93%, with a 14-1 record, and is second in all-time passing yards, touchdowns and overall win percentage behind Peyton Manning.

Tennessee’s most decisive win vs. Florida since 1992

Clausen dominated the second half, finishing with 235 yards on 12-for-23 passing. The Vols scored 10 unanswered points in the third quarter, including a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Jabari Davis.

Fulmer turned to the run game to physically wear down the Gators and eat seconds off the clock in the fourth quarter, putting the Vols up by 14 after a 9-yard rushing touchdown by Davis that sent many Gators fans home after the game-sealing score.

Clausen celebrated with Vols fans at "The Swamp" after the triumph, pumping his fist to the Gator chomp as the band played "Rocky Top."

Tennessee’s 14-point victory was its most decisive against Florida since 1992, when Fulmer coached the Vols to a 31-14 win in Knoxville as interim coach for Johnny Majors, who’d had a heart attack.

That game played a role in UT moving on from Majors in favor of Fulmer by season’s end. Fulmer coached UT to the 1998 national championship.

Who was Florida’s coach in 2003? Ron Zook’s losses to Vols helped get him fired

Zook took over after a 12-year tenure from Spurrier. Despite high expectations, Zook coached Florida for three seasons and posted a modest 23-15 record, going 1-2 against UT from 2002-04. He ended his tenure with back-to-back losses to the Vols and was fired seven games into the 2004 season.

In 12 seasons with Spurrier, the Gators lost just six games at home, but Florida dropped six games at The Swamp in short order under Zook. The decision to move on from Zook led Florida to hire Urban Meyer, who coached the Gators to national titles in 2006 and 2008.

Tennessee’s record at The Swamp in Florida since 2003

Tennessee is 0-9 at The Swamp since its last victory in 2003.

The Vols have come close to ending the losing streak over the past decade, falling 28-27 in 2015 and 26-20 in 2017 on a Feleipe Franks Hail Mary.

REQUIRED READING: Why Tennessee football fans disagree on ambidextrous punter Jackson Ross for Florida game

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Florida series history: Vols' last win at The Swamp in 2003