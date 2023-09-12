Remembering the last time Colorado was on ‘College GameDay’

On Saturday, it was announced that the Colorado Buffaloes will host ESPN’s college football pregame show “College GameDay” for the first time in 27 years. Colorado was featured three times during the 1995 and 1996 seasons, with a Sept. 14, 1996 matchup against the Michigan Wolverines being the last time the show was in Boulder.

That game featured two ranked teams as the No. 11 Wolverines sought revenge for the “Miracle at Michigan” against the No. 5 Buffaloes. Colorado held a 13-10 halftime lead, but there would be no more scoring for the good guys as Michigan scored 10 third-quarter points to take a 20-13 lead into the fourth.

CU had its chances to tie the game but would be undone by careless football. In the fourth, Colorado put together an impressive drive that was ultimately undone by penalties, including one that nullified a 46-yard touchdown pass from Koy Detmer to James Kidd.

The two teams seemed to be headed for another crazy finish when Michigan QB Steve Dreisbach fumbled a snap, giving the Buffs the ball at the Michigan 37 with five seconds remaining. Colorado’s Hail Mary attempt fell to the ground, however, to give Michigan the 20-13 win.

#11 Michigan vs #5 Colorado (1996) pic.twitter.com/2OZJnKo9E3 — College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) February 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire