Remembering Lane Kiffin’s wins as Vols’ head coach: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 13

When Tennessee hosts Ole Miss Saturday, it will mark Lane Kiffin’s return to Rocky Top as a head coach.

Kiffin, who is in his second year with the Rebels, served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009.

He guided the Vols to a 7-6 record, including a 4-4 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin’s last game with the Vols was a 37-14 loss to Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl on Dec. 31, 2009.

On Jan. 12, 2010, Kiffin left Tennessee to become USC’s head coach.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Vols Wire will look at each of Kiffin’s victories as head coach of Tennessee.

This installment will revisit the Vols’ 31-13 win over South Carolina on Oct. 31, 2009.

The Gamecocks, coached by Steve Spurrier, entered the game as the No. 21 team in the nation.

The Vols, wearing black jerseys for the first time in 87 years, quickly seized the upper hand in the contest, jumping out to a 14-0 lead as South Carolina lost fumbles in each of its two possessions.

Tennessee promptly cashed in, turning the Gamecocks’ miscues into points as Jonathan Crompton threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Austin Johnson and Montario Hardesty scored on a 14-yard run to give the Big Orange a 14-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the first quarter.

UT extended its lead to 21-0 early in the second stanza when Crompton connected with Kevin Cooper on a 2-yard scoring strike.

South Carolina scored on the final play of the first half when Spencer Lanning kicked a 47-yard field goal.

After halftime, Lanning made another field goal with 6:40 left in the third frame to pull the Gamecocks to within 21-6.

The Vols, however, would answer on Hardesty’s 7-yard touchdown run to make it 28-6.

Stephen Garcia’s touchdown on a 31-yard pass to Moe Brown made it 28-13 late in the third stanza, UT’s Chad Cunningham kicked a 39-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.