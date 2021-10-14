Remembering Lane Kiffin’s victories as Vols’ head coach: Tennessee 56, Memphis 28

When Tennessee hosts Ole Miss Saturday at Neyland Stadium, it will mark Lane Kiffin’s return to Rocky Top as a head coach.

Kiffin, who is in his second year with the Rebels, served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009.

He guided the Volunteers to a 7-6 record, including a 4-4 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin’s last game with the Vols was a 37-14 loss to Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl on Dec. 31, 2009.

On Jan. 12, 2010, Kiffin left Tennessee to become USC’s head coach.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Vols Wire will look at each of Kiffin’s victories as Tennessee’s head coach.

This installment will revisit Tennessee’s 56-28 homecoming victory over Memphis on Nov. 7, 2009.

The Vols entered the game coming off a Halloween night victory over South Carolina.

The Big Orange darted out to fast start, opening a 42-7 lead against the Tigers by halftime.

The Vols scored twice in the first quarter as Bryce Brown had a 1-yard touchdown plunge and quarterback Jonathan Crompton threw a 17-yard scoring strike to Gerald Jones with 9 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

It was the beginning of a big night for Crompton, who went 21-for-27 for a career-high 331 yards and five touchdowns through the air. He also ran for a score as the Vols won back-to-back games for the first time during the season.

Crompton also had touchdown passes to Luke Stocker, Quintin Hancock and Nu’Keese Richardson and Denarius Moore.

Moore also caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Nick Stephens late in the third quarter.

Jones was UT’s leading receiver, finishing with four catches for 97 yards. Montario Hardesty paced the Vols’ rushing attack, amassing 60 yards on 13 carries.