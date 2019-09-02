Remembering Khalil Mack's legendary first half against Green Bay, from those who were there

Bears-Packers gets underway in a little over 72 hours, which means right now everyone is killing the time reminiscing about last season's matchups.

That's (partially) good news for the Bears and their fans, because remember this?

It was a wild first half of football, and one can only imagine how crazy it must have been to witness it on the field. Only now one doesn't have to! Speaking with media at Halas Hall on Monday, coach Matt Nagy talked at length about what it was like to be in the heart of it all.

"I just said Holy Hell. I did. I couldn't believe it," he said. "I mean, this guy was like, I know he's working out, but we didn't know … he just showed up and then he had a pick-6. And he laid on the ground and got tackled by everybody. It was surreal."

Nagy also joked that both halves were ones he'd never forget, and great learning material to boot. Speaking on it himself, Mack remembered things a bit less glowingly.

"I mean, the only thing I can remember now is that we didn't win the game, you know what I mean?" he said. "You do those things to be in position to win the game. That's all

that I can think about from that game, every time I think about the highlights. You still want to win the game."



Mack finished the night with a sack, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Mack's first half – along with Aaron Rodgers' second – helped kick off the Matt Nagy era with a bang, and was a shot in the arm for the Bears-Packers rivalry.

It's a game that means a lot to Mack, who relishes how playing across the line from Rodgers "just ups that level of competition." The quiet (and as defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano put it, 'contagious') intensity that he's become known for was on full display when talking with reporters on Monday afternoon. When was asked a second time about Nagy's amusing reaction to the Green Bay 1st half, Mack wouldn't take the bait. Or even get near the bait. Or acknowledge the bait.

"I just want to win," he said. "That's what it's all about for me."

