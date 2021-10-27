Remembering Joe Lee Dunn’s football history in Tennessee

Joe Lee Dunn served as head coach at Ole Miss in 1994 and New Mexico (1983-86).

He served as defensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference at Ole Miss (1992-93), Arkansas (1995) and Mississippi State (1996-2002), while holding the position at South Carolina (1987-88) before the Gamecocks joined the SEC.

Dunn died Tuesday, he was 75.

As head coach at New Mexico, Dunn played at Tennessee in 1983 and 1986.

Tennessee defeated the Lobos, 31-6, in 1983. The Vols were victorious in 1986, 35-21.

Dunn also coached and played in the Volunteer State.

He played at Chattanooga from 1965-67 and was an assistant for the Mocs between 1971-79.

Dunn was a volunteer coach at Memphis State in 1989 before serving as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator from 1990-91. He also coordinated Memphis’ defense from 2003-05 under head coach and former Vol Tommy West.

Sept. 11, 2004 – Memphis coaches Joe Lee Dunn and Tommy West yell to the referees during their game against UY Chattanooga.

During the 2006 and 2007 seasons, Dunn served as head coach for Ridgeway High School in Memphis.

Dunn concluded his coaching career as Hal Humme’s defensive coordinator at New Mexico State (2008) and McMurry (2009-12).