Remembering Jets vs Bengals 2010 AFC Wild Card game | Jets Pre Game Live
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Jets Pre Game Live, Bart Scott and Steve Gelbs look back at the New York Jets AFC Wild Card win over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010 NFL Playoffs. About Jets Pre-Game Live: Jets Pre Game Live Presented by WynnBET: Host Steve Gelbs will be joined each week in-studio by former Jets Bart Scott, Willie Colon and Leger Douzable, with SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano providing fans up-to-the-minute news and analysis of their favorite team leading up to kickoff. SNY Jets reporter Jeané Coakley will provide reports from the field.