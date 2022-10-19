Remembering the impact Delanie Walker made on the Titans

Arguably the greatest free-agent signing in Tennessee Titans history officially called it a career on Tuesday. Franchise legend Delanie Walker announced he was retiring after 14 seasons in the NFL, seven of which were spent in Tennessee.

Walker played the first half of his career (2006-2012) with the San Francisco 49ers where he was primarily the No. 2 tight end behind Vernon Davis.

It wasn’t until Walker arrived in Tennessee that he was given the opportunity to be a full-time starter — and he did not disappoint.

During his time as a Titan, the Central Missouri product made three straight Pro Bowls from 2015-2017, earning Pro Bowl MVP in his final outing in 2017.

"I am honored to go out as a Titan. They gave me the opportunity to play my best football and go out there and do what I do best, and that's to be a dog." ⚔️ Delanie Walker (@delaniewalker82) officially announces his retirement 💙 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 18, 2022

Former Titans TE Delanie Walker has officially retired from the NFL after 14 seasons. Played his last seven years in the league with Tennessee, with whom he was a three-time Pro Bowler. Owns the top four receiving totals for a TE in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/YktEfq7Gk9 — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) October 18, 2022

More importantly, Walker was an integral part of the Titans’ cultural shift that began in 2016. Prior to that, the perennial Pro Bowler was often leading by example on some really bad football teams.

It can’t be overstated enough that during a time when it seemed like no one cared about Titans football, including the front office group and most of its players, it was obvious that No. 82 always cared.

"It was pretty dark the first few years." I thought, if I can speak my mind, fans would know we cared. — @delaniewalker82 #Titans pic.twitter.com/Q03MRoKCYa — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 18, 2022

Throughout his first three seasons (2013-2015), the Titans only won a total of 12 games, seven of which occurred in 2013 alone. Despite the lack of team success, the former Titan individually shined, giving the fans something to cheer for in the process.

Walker produced 217 receptions for 2,549 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over those first three years.

Over the next two seasons (2016-2017), the Titans’ legendary tight end was a massive piece of the turnaround that included two consecutive winning seasons, along with the team’s first playoff appearance since 2008 and first playoff win since 2003.

The former Central Missouri star accounted for 1,607 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over those two memorable seasons that finally brought the Titans back to relevancy.

The next two years were hard to swallow in regards to Walker’s great career.

The former Titans tight end suffered a brutal ankle injury in 2018 and wasn’t able to bounce back the following season, ultimately robbing him of the final chapter of his career that he truly deserved.

Nonetheless, the impact Walker left on the team and with the fanbase is still felt today. He was one of the first Titans players in a long time to set a high standard for themselves regardless of what was going on around them.

That mentality eventually translated to the entire team, which then carried over to the field on game days. In my personal opinion, he’s the greatest tight end to ever play for the Tennessee Titans.

The biggest shame in all this is that his prime was in the middle of a rebuilding era when the Titans definitely needed him, but Walker undoubtedly deserved something better.

However, one thing that gives fans some closure is the fact that the California native got to be a part of the Titans’ run to the AFC Championship back in 2019.

He may have been mostly injured that season, but if there was anyone from the previous era that truly deserved to be a part of that in any capacity, it was Tennessee’s veteran tight end.

Naturally, you can’t help but wonder what this era of Titans football would look like with peak No. 82 in the fold. Unfortunately, we’ll never know the answer to that.

His time in the NFL may be done, but Delanie Walker will always be the perfect embodiment of what a Tennessee Titan is supposed to be like.

One of my favorite @delaniewalker82 memories right as the Titans were about to win their first playoff game in over a decade

pic.twitter.com/kNOrHwsRf3 — Sundays in Nashville (@SundaysinNash) October 18, 2022

On behalf of the entire fanbase, thank you for the awesome memories, Delanie. Enjoy the retirement you truly deserve.

