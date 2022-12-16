Remembering historic Washington home win over Giants 40 years ago

Almost 40 years to the day, the Giants will again travel to the DMV to play the Commanders on Dec. 18 in a game with heavy playoff implications.

The 1982 Washington team was the first in franchise history to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy, winning Super Bowl XVII over Miami 27-17.

Six weeks earlier, the Giants (3-3) came to town to battle the Redskins (5-1), Sunday, Dec. 19, 1982 [Due to the strike, NFL teams had only played six games at this point in the 1982 season].

I recall it was a cold day, and I was miserable by halftime because the Giants were unbelievably ahead 14-3. In the third quarter, moving from my right to left, threatening to score against the Giants. The ball was at the 22 yard-line when Joe Theismann turned and handed the ball to Joe Washington.

Washington was running wide right when he slowed up and looked upfield to attempt a half-back pass to Art Monk. Washington then decided to not throw, stopped, turned toward his left and reversed his field, avoided a tackler and headed toward the left pylon at the front of the end zone.

We Washington fans watched in amazement as Theismann sprinted out ahead of (Joe) Washington and threw an amazing block on Giants DB Terry Jackson, knocking him to the ground, and permitting Washington to scoot into the left front of the end zone.

I’m telling you, RFK erupted! You could hear the swell of volume, the excitement in the capacity crowd, reacting to the Theismann block. After being congratulated by several teammates in the end zone, Washington turned toward Theismann who was preparing to hold for the point-after-touchdown attempt. Washington raised his left arm and pointed to Theismann, as if to say, “What a block, you the man, Theismann.”

A couple of other things from that game I have always recalled. It was the first time I had heard some fan blowing a diesel horn when John Riggins would run the ball. I am not saying it was the first game the fan blew the diesel horn when Riggins ran. However, it was the first game I had picked up on it.

Lastly, following the (Joe) Washington touchdown, the momentum moved toward the Burgundy and Gold. After leading 14-3, the Giants did not score again. Following the (Joe) Washington touchdown, the Redskins scored twice more on Mark Moseley field goals.

The final field goal, I recall it was snowing, and I was nervous about the conditions. Yet, when Moseley came onto the field with only nine seconds remaining, the crowd cheered, more confident than myself that he would make it. Indeed, Moseley connected from 42 yards to win the game (15-14). This also clinched a playoff spot for Washington, it’s first since the 1976 season.

On December 19, 1982, Mark Moseley kicked a 42-yard field goal in the final seconds and the Redskins defeated the NYG 15-14 at RFK Stadium. #HTTR #TBT pic.twitter.com/TbY99X0zYW — David Menassé (@Frekiwolf) December 28, 2017

This field goal was also Moseley’s 21st consecutive field goal, setting a then- NFL record for consecutive field goals made. Fans cheered not only happy for the Washington win clinching a playoff spot, but also for the veteran Moseley in breaking a new NFL record.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire