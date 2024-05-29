Remembering Heysel, 39 years on

29 May 1985.

A wound that continues to hurt, a tragedy, a dramatic memory for those who lost loved ones and for the entire Juventus family.

This year’s anniversary is intertwined with a number that has always and forever been linked to that day: 39 years have passed since the abyss of that evening in Brussels.

Thirty-nine.

The memory remains sharp and painful: a Champions Cup final that continues to generate anger and pain, in which 39 people lost their lives in the tragic pre-match incident.

Thirty-nine.

A number that has become a symbol, telling more than any words the suffering we all continue to carry within us. That is why we stand beside the families in remembrance of the innocent victims, who have been with us in thought since that fateful day.

We will never forget the tragedy of that day.