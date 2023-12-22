Remembering the greatest toy factory in the world

Triang Arkitex construction kit from 1962 - Jeff Blackler/Shutterstock

It was the picture of a rather battered toy garage for sale on eBay that got me on a search mission to the attic. “I’m sure I’ve got one just like that, but in better condition,” I said.

Ooh, but it’s dark up there, beyond the trapdoor. Then a balancing act on the rafters, past the dusty old camping equipment. Oops! Wobble. Careful. You don’t want to put your foot through the bedroom ceiling. Like every fairy story this one has its dark passages.

But there dimly under the front eaves were some boxes from the past and a mysterious object in a big plastic sack. Yes!

Back safely in the light of day the Tri-ang Minic garage was revealed in its slightly faded glory. The curved Odeon cinema frontage, the panoramic showroom window, three-storey parking. This was the mid-1950s when post-war austerity was past and even modest households aspired to own a car. But it was the advertising hoarding with traffic speeding down a busy highway that caught my eye. In tiny letters was a maker’s mark, Tri-ang SW19.

A quick search revealed an unexpected glimpse of Britain’s industrial and social history. This garage, bought around 1955 in the depths of Montgomery, mid-Wales, where I was raised, was manufactured by Tri-ang, just down the road from my current home in southwest London, in the vast workshops billed as “the greatest toy factory in the world”.

Their Merton factory was the flagship of the Tri-ang company, founded by the three Lines brothers (three Lines make a triangle thus a clever brand name was born) who delighted the baby-boomer generation with an endless supply of toys: pedal cars, tricycles, wooden horses, Pedigree dolls that talked, model aircraft, tinplate train sets and shiny metal British saloon cars.

Two product testers at the Triang Works toy factory pull a doll's head in a tug-of-war to test its durability - Hulton-Deutsch /Corbis via Getty Images

The Lines family had been in the toy industry since Victorian times, when wooden rocking horses were a staple of the business. It expanded rapidly when the three brothers set up Tri-ang after the First World War. The first toys were designed by Walter Lines who also planned the new factory which opened in 1924. Business boomed, at one point the brothers owned Hamleys, then the largest toyshop in the world.

Archive photographs show the toy factory as a vast series of factory sheds, covering 750,000 square feet and employing more than 4,000 people. More than 200 precision toolmakers worked to make the tools and dies for 500 power presses and a further 1,000 hand-presses, according to an article written in its heyday in 1950. The company even had its own railway sidings connected to the national network.

Long before the worries of climate change, Tri-ang was a model of self-sufficiency, with its own paint laboratory making 2,000 gallons a week. The factory had its own saw mill, felled its own timber, had its own drying kilns and made all the boxes and packing crates. All the sawdust and waste went directly to heat the boilers, which drove the turbines. Then the exhaust steam heated the drying ovens, heated the entire factory and even supplied the hot water. Profitability rather than ecology must have been the driving force, but it all sounds very modern.

Historic photos show rows of workmen sending pedal-powered racing cars down chutes to the next production line. They must have turned out far more cars than British Leyland. In another shed, women are shown putting the finishing touches to large Tudorbethan dolls houses, just like the real ones down the road.

Racing cars being pushed down chutes in the factory - Colin Waters/Alamy

I like to think the now rather tired pub nearby where my neighbour and I used to drink must have once been crowded with jolly toymakers.

Tri-ang had other factories in Merthyr Tydfil, Belfast and Margate but the Merton factory on the outskirts of its huge consumer market, baby-boomer London, was the headquarters. Over the years, Tri-ang’s range of pedal cars alone apparently totalled 200 different models. In 1964, it even took over its troubled great rival Meccano, manufacturer of the wonderfully detailed Dinky Toy cars that populated my shiny garage showroom. But that was a portent of changing times. And this fairy story does not have a very happy ending.

A young girl sitting on a metal framed Tri-Ang 7 Go Kart - Alamy

Lines Bros made a big loss in 1970 and collapsed the following year. Reports tell of cheap competition from America and Japan, failing business overseas and uncertain demand at home. The strange forces of economics are incomprehensible to me, but it seems to echo Britain’s changing fortunes too. A rescue bid by a US tobacco company fell through and the Tri-ang business was broken up and sold-off to a myriad assortment of companies.

Walter Lines, the founding father, died in 1972 and the factory site was sold soon after. It was razed to the ground and a complex of DIY warehouses and storage facilities sprang up in its place. Even neighbours who have lived here since the Eighties knew nothing of the rather magical past of the district. But the model garage lives on and looking again at the advertising hoarding, I see all those cars streaming down the road are in fact Tri-ang models. They are heading out of a big factory in the distance with a tall smoking chimney, the Tri-ang factory, the greatest toy factory in the world.

The attic discovery that set John Eifion Jones on a nostalgic journey

As is the way with attics, my visit yielded up another treasure and one that required a touch of magic: a toy train set.

Finding a boy’s train set in the attic is hardly noteworthy, but this stood out for its innocence and simplicity in a box not much bigger than a box of chocolates.

The painting on the cover is dramatic: a streamlined Coronation Scot express in LMS maroon charging through the Lune Valley. This engine was the Concorde of its day, launched in the Coronation year of 1937: the fastest and most powerful locomotive on Britain’s railways, hauling the West Coast Express to Glasgow and challenging the East Coast Main Line to Edinburgh.

Perfectly preserved, the Mettoy train in the box presented a rather different image. Just two squat little carriages and a gleaming red engine that bore a rough approximation to the Coronation Scot, but with only four wheels. The pressed tinplate track makes a small circle that would sit very comfortably on the kitchen table. Made in Great Britain it proudly proclaimed.

Boxes of vintage Tri-ang Railways toy train sets on display in an auction room - Geography Photos/Universal Images/Getty

This was no precision scale-model, but a modest tin toy from an age of innocence and austerity. But the grand picture on the box would transform the landscape of the table in the minds of small boys and girls up and down the country.

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion, it immediately triggered memories of my father and mother and their quiet pride in me so many Christmases ago. In truth, this train set lies beyond the gates of memory.

Still all there in the bright yellow box. But it couldn’t possibly work could it? And anyway the one missing item was the key.

I had a brainwave. Just a few minutes round the corner we have a clock repairer, Adam Time Surgery. A shop straight out of a fairytale. Literally hundreds of clocks of all descriptions are piled high on every counter, every shelf, every cabinet. A stage designer at the grandest opera house would dismiss it as way too improbable, completely over the top. But almost buried in all this machinery sat Mohammad at his workbench, peering through his magnifying glasses.

I proffered the little red engine. We tried a few standard keys…no luck. But come back tomorrow.

I returned, timing my visit not to call on the hour and certainly not at midday, in this remarkable house of chimes. Yes. Mohammad had found a key that fitted, from an old clock.

He flicked the switch and my jaw dropped. The engine immediately roared into life.

Unbelievable. “When did you last run it?” Mohammad asked. It must be more than 70 years ago, I replied. Now the clockmaker’s jaw dropped. We just stood there in stunned silence.

“Made in Great Britain,” I reflected later. Back in the days when everything worked like clockwork, and just carried on going.

We shall give it a run once again this Christmas, and remember times past.