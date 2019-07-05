Remembering the golden era of the women's Tour de France

Stephen Roche and Jeannie Longo share the winners' podium in Paris in 1987 - NUTAN/GAMMA-RAPHO

When Felix Levitan introduced a woman’s version of the Tour de France 35 years ago, the innovative co-director of the famous stage race met with some prominent opposition. “I have absolutely nothing against women’s sports, but cycling is much too difficult for a woman,” Jacques Anquetil, the five-time Tour champion, said. “I like women, but I prefer to see them doing something else,” offered Laurent Fignon, the winner of the previous year’s Tour.

Levitan, however, was adamant that women deserved an event that resembled the men’s race as closely as possible, regardless that until then the most prestigious international race on the women’s calendar was the world championship road race, which was usually only 50-70km long, and typically flat.

“Woman is the equal of man. She is ready to contend with the hardest challenges in sport,” the Frenchman, a sports journalist by trade, said. “With the Tour, we bring her an audience.”

His authority on the Tour meant he could summon the resources needed to realise his idea too. Thus, when the Tour de France Feminin was launched in 1984, it featured 18 stages to the men’s 21 - it remains the longest women’s stage race ever held - and the women started out a few hours ahead of the men. They rode the same roads, climbed the same mountains and were cheered on by the same spectators. Every evening there were TV highlights of the race.

There were quite a few differences, too. The sport’s governing body, the UCI, insisted that the overall distance was dramatically shorter than the men’s race, around 1,000 kilometres compared to the Tour’s 4,000km. The female riders were amateur, riding in national teams of six competitors, unlike the commercially sponsored teams of 10 in the men’s race. And the prizes were nothing to write home about: while the Tour winners were given luxury holiday apartments and sports cars in addition to many thousands of pounds, the prize purse for the women barely covered their travel expenses.

But the spectacle soon vindicated Levitan. Marianne Martin, who had been taken on board the American team only as a domestique and only at the last minute, ended up riding away from everyone in the mountains to win the inaugural race. She was the perfect champion for Levitan: a courageous underdog whose brilliance could only truly emerge on the Tour’s formidable terrain.

Emboldened, Levitan wanted to make the race even longer the following year only for the UCI to insist on a maximum of 12 stages. With the support of the French cycling federation, he surmounted this obstacle by creating two races, with a rest day in between. Riders had to commit to both, and the overall winner was calculated through a system of points. Combined, Levitan had a 17-stage event that produced an epic rivalry between two exceptional riders.

Maria Canins was then a 36-year-old former cross-country skier who had discovered cycling late in life - to maintain fitness in the summer - yet had won silver for Italy at the 1982 world championships two months after her first road race. The French phenomenon Jeannie Longo was nine years her junior, and would eventually win more than 1,000 races, including 59 national titles, in a 30-year career.

In the first year of their rivalry on the Tour Feminin, Longo dominated the early sprint stages, only for Canins to simply ride away in the mountains. “I thought the Tourmalet would be harder,” Canins later said of the epic Pyrenean climb that she crested with relative ease, en route to a eventual 22-minute winning margin over Longo.

Canins prevailed again the following year but in 1987 the tables turned. Longo lost weight, sacrificed some of her sprint power and, in a similar transformation to Bradley Wiggins for his 2012 Tour victory, turned herself into a climber.

When the race entered the Pyrenees she was not only able to stick with Canins, but to take the lead. When the race entered the Alps, it was Canins’ turn to prevail, only for Longo to reclaim the yellow jersey three days before the finish.

It was the first of a hat-trick of victories for Longo, with Canins second each time, but Levitan did not get to witness all of these get dramas that he helped set up.

In 1987, he was abruptly sacked, following a change of guard in the Amaury family which owns the Tour. Embittered, he retired to his holiday home in the South of France and refused to have anything more to do with the Tour. The race he set up came to an end two years later. Between 1990 and 1993, the organisers ASO created a shortened version of it, at a different point in the calendar. But without the glamour of being held on the same days and roads as the men’s race, it lost much of its audience.

There have been other very good stage races for women, in France, the United States, and most significantly Italy, where the Giro Rosa – the women’s Tour of Italy – is currently the only race on the women’s calendar that runs to 10 stages. And though you will search in vain for a mention of the race or its champions in any of the usual histories of the Tour – there is no mention of it on the official website – nothing has ever matched the mad ambition and prestige of those early years of the Tour de France Feminin.