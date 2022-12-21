Remembering Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception in all its brilliance

Franco Harris died on Wednesday, two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers planned on honoring Harris on Saturday when they play the Las Vegas Raiders by retiring the running back’s No. 32.

On Dec. 23, 1972, the Oakland Raiders and Steelers met in a playoff game.

Oakland led 7-6 by virtue of a 30-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ken Stabler. It was the longest run of Stabler’s NFL career, whether in the regular season or postseason.

The Steelers were down to their last play, a fourth-and 10 from their 40, when the incredible occurred.

Harris, after initially blocking on the play, had run downfield in case Terry Bradshaw needed another eligible receiver. After Bradshaw threw the pass towards John Fuqua, Harris recounted the advice of his college football coach Joe Paterno, who always told his players “Go to the ball.” Harris, in the vicinity of the deflected pass, scooped up the sailing ball just before it hit the ground. Harris ran past Raiders linebacker Gerald Irons, while linebacker Phil Villapiano, who had been covering Harris, was blocked by Steelers tight end John McMakin. Harris used a stiff arm to ward off Raiders defensive back Jimmy Warren, and went in for a touchdown.

It took 15 minutes for the officials to rule the play a touchdown. In 1972, and for many years prior, an offensive player could not touch or catch a football if the previous person to touch it was a fellow offensive player.

That rule has changed over the course of time.

Roy Gerela kicked the extra point and the Steelers had an unforgettable 13-7 playoff victory.

For years, it was debated whether the Steelers’ Fuqua or the Raiders’ Jack Tatum had created the deflection.

The Immaculate Reception was called the greatest play in NFL history during the league’s 100th season.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire