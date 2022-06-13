Remembering former Chiefs CB Brandon Flowers’ iconic pick-six vs. Raiders

"It 𝙝𝙖𝙨 to be my favorite play." Mitch & Matt caught up with @BFlowers24 and discussed one of the most infamous interceptions in franchise history 🎙 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed CB Brandon Flowers to a one-day contract to retire with the team.

A former second-round 2008 NFL draft pick out of Virginia Tech, Flowers would spend six seasons in Kansas City. He racked up 17 interceptions during his career with the Chiefs, which is tied for 21st in franchise history with Eric Harris and Jim Lynch.

One of Flowers’ most iconic interceptions was a pick-six made back in 2011 against the then-Oakland Raiders. Flowers recently joined Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen and announcer Mitch Holthus on their “Defending The Kingdom” podcast, revealing this to be his favorite play. He broke down the interception and what made it so special to him.

“That was one of my favorite — it has to be my favorite play,” Flowers said of the pick-six. “In uniform, just on the road. Whenever a player plays on the road, it’s just something special about hearing boos and when you make a play, how the crowd just has to look at you. But doing it against the Oakland Raiders? It was just so surreal.”

The game was on October 23, 2011, in the O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Chiefs were dominating their rival Raiders, up 21-0 by the fourth quarter after a pick-six by Kendrick Lewis, a 1-yard rushing score by Le’Ron McLain, and a 7-yard wildcat play to former DB and return specialist Javier Arenas. With just under 15 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Flowers would jump a pass from Raiders QB Carson Palmer and take it to the house.

“I pictured that interception, just all in the pregame,” Flowers continued. “Because it was on that play, I knew, when they came in this formation, when they ran this route, I was gone with it. Just to see it all come to fruition (was special). When I got to the endzone, the night before I’m like, ‘Listen, get this interception. I’m definitely standing on the football and I’m going to flex into the black hole, man.’ Just to see the Raiders’ reaction when I did that, I know it stung them deep.”

Flowers’ pick all but sealed the deal on the game, which would conclude as a 28-0 shutout over the team’s most bitter rival. Flowers would have two interceptions during that game and the Chiefs’ defense would combine for six total interceptions on the day.

