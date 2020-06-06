Remembering England vs Brazil, 1970: Why 'that tackle by Moore' and Gordon Banks' save are still so special

Bobby Moore tackles Jairzinho 1970 World Cup.jpg

Sunday marks 50 years since England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil in the 1970 World Cup, a game largely remembered for Gordon Banks’ ‘Save of the Century’ from Pele and Bobby Moore’s brilliant tackle on Jairzinho. Here team-mates and legends of the game explain why those moments still resonate.

Banks’ save

Alan Mullery, England midfielder who played in that game

When he headed the ball, Pele shouted “goal”. There was no way Banksy was going stop it, except he did a great job, which he did for years and years. I remember it like it was yesterday. When Terry Cooper got beat down our left, Bobby Moore moved across. It goes past me but if you look at it now on an iPad, Banksy was on the other post, looking for a near-post cross or shot.

Gordon Banks scrambles across his goal line to deny Pele - Popperfoto

What you don’t expect is a guy 10 yards out heading the ball into the ground and now is going to go into the top corner. He’s now got to get across eight yards of his goal. He goes through the air and gets the smallest amount of his fingers to the ball to flick the ball over the crossbar. If you watch it again the ball goes on top of the net and it looks like it’s gone in the goal. As he’s laying on the floor, watch the No4. It’s me, patting him on the head and saying ‘why didn’t you catch it?’ There were one or two words that came back at me from Banksy.

We see some wonderful saves now but this was 50 years ago. We had great goalkeepers even before then and Peter Bonetti played a few games. Goalkeepers are special. It’s 50 years now and that match is what people always ask about and you love telling people the story of the game.

Bruce Grobelaar, legendary Liverpool goalkeeper

To go from the near post to the far post is difficult enough. That it was from a powerful downward header makes it even more difficult. So at the beginning his momentum is taking him one way and he has to move across. What really made it extraordinary and world class is the position from where he flicked the ball away from the line. To make the ball go from three inches away from the line to over the crossbar. That is amazing. Not only that, he somehow managed to get it over the crossbar.

In usual circumstances you would just be trying to keep the ball out, which would give the oncoming attackers to pick up the rebound. So there is a different element to that save which goes beyond keeping the ball from crossing the line, which was difficult enough. He put it out of play, so not only stopped the goal but ensured there was no incoming danger. Then England cleared the ball from the resulting corner. Add to the fact it was against Pele, that is why it remains one of the greatest saves the world has seen.

My father was my goalkeeping hero as a young boy, but in 1966 he told me to watch the World Cup. There was a particular Russian keeper, Lev Yashin, who they called ‘The Black Panther’ who I especially watched. But I studied them all, including Banks.

Moore’s tackle

Alan Mullery

To use a football phrase, I was in his [Pele’s] trousers. We thought that if we could stop Pele then we would have a chance of winning the game but the Brazilians were some side, probably the best football team you’ve ever seen. That tackle probably summed up Bobby Moore. It was an excellent tackle for the timing. If he hadn’t have got the ball, he probably would have got sent off. It was a wonderful timing tackle but then he got off up the floor and played this wonderful pass forward.

Brazil v England 7-6-1970 Guadalahara FIFA World Cup Finals Mexico - Varley Picture agency

You pick out these moments because they show the ability of these players, like Gordon with the save. Now, if you’re 25 years old, your Dad would talk about Bobby Moore so it is still part of people’s lives. He was the smartest footballer I ever saw. Bobby was not quick but had a mind that could read the game before the person passing the ball knew where it was going to go. Remember that he was once a midfielder and Ron Greenwood came in and changed him into the central defender.

Off the pitch, he would wear a shirt and tie and would just look smart. On the pitch, anyone who looked at him would want to do what he was doing. I used to room with him and before he went to bed he would fold his underpants. Most people throw their clothes on the floor. He was something special. Bobby read the game so well that he could conserve energy. In that Brazil game, I lost a stone in weight.

Terry Butcher, former England captain

Bobby wasn’t particularly quick, he wasn’t like Virgil van Dijk or Des Walker who are fast. When you’re not quick, you have to be able to read the game and that was his greatest strength. He read the play so well and what was so important about the tackle on Jairzinho, inside his own area, was that it was clean and crisp, so well-timed. As a defender it’s all about timing, time the tackle, time the header, time the pass.

There was a lot of skill involved in that tackle, people don’t realise that. It’s hours and hours of training, with players running at you. Soon as a player touches the ball, you’ve got to time your move and get it absolutely right or they are past you. It was so clean, it was the perfect tackle really.

He’s the greatest centre-half England have seen, making a superb tackle on one of the best players the world has ever seen at a World Cup, on the biggest stage of all. That’s why it’s so iconic.

As a defender, that’s as good as scoring a goal. It certainly brings as much satisfaction, without a shadow of a doubt. In those days, a lot of defenders favoured the slide tackle when you got a bit of everything, man and ball. But Bobby was never really like that. He could be hard when he wanted to be, but he was more about finesse, he had a touch of class compared to the other centre halves at that time. That’s what people liked about him, he stood out from the crowd, on the pitch and off it, with the way he dressed and what have you.

Jose-Luis Brown (left) of Argentina tangles with Terry Butcher of England during the World Cup quarter-final at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City - Getty Images

He stood out because he was impeccable on the pitch, he was the perfect captain for those days. He didn’t cause any problems, got on with his job and was the best around. That tackle just summed him up really.

He was a huge influence on me growing up. I wore number 6 because of Bobby Moore and Kevin Beattie at Ipswich. Number six is the best number for me, a number 9 upside down. The six is supposed to come out on top of the 9, that’s what you want. As a defender, there was only ever one player I wanted to be and that Bobby Moore.

Martin O’Neill, former Nottingham Forest winger, Northern Ireland captain and Leicester, Celtic and Republic of Ireland manager

The England Football Squad were in Colombia in preparation of their defence of the World Cup about to take place in Mexico a few days later. Bobby Moore, darling of the English fans and heroic captain of the 1966 glory team was embroiled in an incident at a Bogota hotel, accused of stealing a bracelet from a jewellery shop located within the hotel foyer. Initially detained and charged with theft while the rest of the squad travelled on to Mexico, Moore was conditionally freed and allowed to join his team mates some four or five days later.

The whole episode caused furore throughout the world. Moore participated in the competition with the threat of prosecution hanging over him like the sword of Damocles. Despite this, Moore led the team superbly during the competition, his personal performances perhaps the finest of his illustrious career. His captivating individual display against Brazil was rightly proclaimed.

Pele and Moore after the game - VARLEY PICTURE AGENCY

The yellow shirted virtuosos were considered the greatest international team of all time, with Pele at the height of his extraordinary powers. But Moore was also at his peak. His reading of the game, his ability to intercept rather than bludgeon was on full display that hot day in Guadalajara. He had already made numerous interventions during the game, including twice dispossessing the great number ten, but it was his much-lauded tackle on Jairzinho that grabbed the footballing headlines.

The flying Brazilian winger, in full flight with the ball seemingly tied to his dazzling feet, makes his way towards, and then into, England’s penalty area. Moore backs off, pedalling in retreat; danger everywhere. Jairzinho looks favourite to evade any challenge. But then Moore makes his move, aware that a mistimed tackle will surely result in a penalty for Brazil. Moore’s right foot makes contact with the ball as he slides to the ground. He wins it cleanly, gloriously, almost nonchalantly and comes away with it, triumphant. Trademark Bobby Moore. Pele exchanges shirts with Moore at the end of the game, with an embrace that speaks a thousand words.

Although England have lost narrowly, they still advance to the quarter finals. Moore is innocent and cleared of all charges over the bracelet affair. He takes his place in the pantheon of greats. As for the famous tackle, many fine defenders have attempted to emulate that piece of artistry but few have succeeded in the manner of that inspirational leader.

Our experts were speaking to Mike McGrath, Luke Edwards and Chris Bascombe