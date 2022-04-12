Remembering Dwayne Haskins, Washington's revenue fiasco continues & grading the 2022 draft with a former Falcons scout

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The football world was shocked over the weekend when Ohio State standout, former first-round pick with Washington and Pittsburgh backup QB Dwayne Haskins was killed after being struck by an automobile in Florida at the age of 24.

Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm open the podcast remembering the short career of Haskins, reflect on the outpouring of love for the player & how the media has covered this tragedy.

Later Charles & Eric stay in Washington as they discuss the latest allegations against the Washington Commanders. On Wednesday the congressional oversight committee tasked with investigating the franchise issued a memo alleging stealing deposits from season ticket holders & misidentifying ticket revenue that should have gone to the league. With the walls closing in on Dan Snyder, will the NFL levy a never-before-seen punishment on the Washington owner?

Afterwards, Charles provides an update on the latest in the 22 civil suits facing new Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. There will be a moratorium on hearing these cases from August 2022 until March 2023, Charles explains what happens next as this saga is likely to continue into next year and beyond.

Finally, Charles & Eric are joined by former Atlanta Falcons scout Rodrik David, who discusses what it is like inside every NFL war room at this point of the year, what the year-round scouting process is like on college players & shares his thoughts on a number of prospects likely to be selected later in this month's draft.

Former Ohio State, Washington Commanders & Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins passed away over the weekend at the age of 24. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts