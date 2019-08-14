Remembering how Dwayne Haskins fell to the Redskins in the 2019 Draft

As the Redskins are set to play their second preseason game on Thursday evening against the Cincinnati Bengals, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will certainly get plenty of reps.

The Ohio State product is in the middle of a three-way competition for the starting job with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. For the second straight game, McCoy will not dress due to a leg injury, meaning Keenum and Haskins will get the majority of snaps.

In the first episode of NBC Sports Washington's series chronicling the rookie's Redskins' career thus far, Haskins' fall on draft night is well documented.

Entering the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins was a consensus top 10 pick by every NFL expert, expected to be the second QB off the board behind Oklahoma's Kyler Murray. After Murray, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, went No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals and with QB-needy teams like the New York Giants in the top 10, Haskins being available when the Redskins were slated to pick at No. 15 seemed out of the question.

But the Giants decided to select Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6, growing the chip on Haskins' shoulder exponentially. Cameras captured the Bullis, Md. native half-smirk while the nearby television screen announced Jones was heading to the Big Apple.

From that moment on, Haskins, who chose to host a draft party with his extended family in Gaithersburg, Md. rather than attend the draft in Nashville, has been out to prove that the Giants made a mistake.

As the next few picks went by, it became seemingly more likely that Haskins would still be on the board when it became Washington's turn on the clock. The Redskins were going to be able to select their franchise QB of the future without having to trade up. Something that seemed impossible earlier in the day all of a sudden became the Redskins' reality.

By the time Washington officially became on the clock, Haskins already knew where he was ending up: his hometown team. His slip in the draft was no more. Cameras captured the newest member of the Burgundy and Gold saying "I'm going to D.C." moments before he got the call.

When the 22-year-old finally got the call, Haskins held up his phone for everyone in the room to see. Before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell even announced the pick on the big-screen television, Haskins had a Redskins cap in hand, ready to proudly put on his head.

"Say it loud," Haskins said towards the screen, knowing Goodell was about to read his name.

Two days later, Haskins and fellow first-round pick Montez Sweat were formally introduced to the media and fans in Washington, D.C. in front of several historic landmarks, such as the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.

The video concluded with the line that summed the evening up best: "The only thing bigger [than those historical landmarks] are the expectations placed on the 22-year-old quarterback. Is Haskins a franchise quarterback? The Redskins and their fans certainly hope so."

