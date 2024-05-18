Remembering Doug Mills: Celebration of life to be held at Memorial Stadium

May 17—CHAMPAIGN — A funeral and celebration of life for former Illini star and local businessman Doug Mills will take place May 30 in the Colonnades Club at Memorial Stadium.

Mills, , played football, basketball and baseball at the University of Illinois before pursuing a long career at Busey Bank.

The Illini head football coaching position has been named the Douglas C. and Linda M. Mills Endowed Head Football Coach since 1998 due to an endowment from Mills and his first wife, Linda.

Mills still ranks second in Illinois history in career winning percentage by a pitcher with his 18-1 career record.

In his upcoming column, Loren Tate writes:

When asked my favorite sport, the response was always the same.

"Tell me what season it is, and that's my favorite ... baseball in the spring, basketball in the winter and football in the fall ... with some golf, tennis and track thrown in along the way."

Well, that was then. Today, it's different, and it's safe to say they don't make 'em like they used to.

Doug Mills, who died at age 84, was the Illini's star pitcher; a reserve on basketball teams featuring Dave Downey, Bill Small and Jerry Colangelo; and served as Pete Elliott's punter during the winless season of 1961.

Mills was the UI's Athlete of the Year in 1962 by vote of the student body for the Daily Illini. He and Tom Fletcher won seven games apiece in 1962, spearheading the 13-2 Big Ten champions, Lee Eilbracht's best in his 27 years as coach.

For more proof of Mills' versatility, he edged Mike Thompson in a playoff for the Twin City golf championship in 1974 when he was also making a name for himself as an extraordinarily successful banker.