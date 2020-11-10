Remembering Donald Trump's legacy in the pro football world

(Yahoo Sports) More

America decided, via the election, that four years was enough for Donald Trump to reside in the White House as the president. Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to secure enough electoral votes on Saturday to defeat Trump and become the 46th president.

During his years in office, Trump wasn’t shy about throwing his weight around in the sports world. Perhaps never more so than in football. Here’s a look back at Trump’s push to be a shot-caller in pro football, which dates back long before he became the 45th president of the United States.

Donald Trump was interested in buying the Bills but was outbid by current owners Terry and Kim Pegula. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Trump’s flirtation with Buffalo Bills

Donald Trump spent plenty of his presidency criticizing the NFL on multiple fronts. In a different timeline, the NFL might have kept him from running for president.

Trump reportedly submitted a bid in 2014 to buy the Buffalo Bills after 95-year-old owner Ralph Wilson died and his estate put the team up for sale. Trump’s bid was less than $900 million, according to Forbes, and he lost out to Terry and Kim Pegula’s reported bid of $1.4 billion. A group headed by rock star Jon Bon Jovi was also in the running.

If Trump was successful, it has been speculated he wouldn’t have run for the presidency the following year, instead refocusing his energy on winning a Super Bowl with the Bills.

Even if that was the case, he might have faced obstacles. His former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, wielded Trump’s failed Bills bid to brand the president a “cheat” in 2019.

Cohen testified under oath to the House Oversight Committee that “Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes” and provided the committee with three years’ worth of Trump’s financial statements from 2011-13, when he tried to secure a loan from Deutsche Bank to buy the Bills.

Cohen argued Trump violated the law in falsifying documents to present himself as richer than he was, and therefore a more attractive prospective team owner for the NFL.

Trump did not face any significant legal consequences from that part of Cohen’s testimony, but he and his companies filed a lawsuit in 2019 to block Congress from gaining access to financial information regarding those businesses as it pertained to buying the Bills. So it’s not hard to imagine that the NFL would have either refused the sale to Trump after a closer look back in 2014, or tried to take action against Trump once he bought the team and the alleged criminal activity came to light another way.

The Bills bid wasn’t Trump’s first involvement with trying to buy an NFL franchise. After making a name for himself in business and real estate in the 1970s, Trump expressed interest in purchasing the New England Patriots in 1988, but ultimately backed out of a potential deal because, according to Sports Illustrated, he was worried the NFL would try to block his efforts.

Buffalo Bills were reasonably close to rooting for a team owned by Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

One of the main reasons: Lingering resentment over legal action Trump took as a team owner in the United States Football League. Trump bought the USFL’s New Jersey Generals in 1983, and later brought an antitrust suit against the NFL in an attempt to force a merger. It didn’t work, and the ongoing legal fight helped contribute to the USFL folding in 1985.