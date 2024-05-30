Remembering Colorado football’s last matchup with Cincinnati
You’ll have to stretch your memory to remember the last time the Colorado Buffaloes matched up with the Cincinnati Bearcats. That will soon change, however, now that the two teams share a conference in the Big 12.
The only other time Colorado and Cincinnati met was in 1972. Colorado was coming off a 10-2 campaign in 1971 that saw the Buffs finish at No. 3 in the final AP Poll. Head coach Eddie Crowder’s team was ranked No. 2 when the Bearcats rolled into Folsom Field on Sept. 16, 1972. The Buffaloes rolled past Cincinnati that day by a final score of 56-14.
That 1972 season had its ups and downs for the Buffs as they would finish the year at 8-4. The highlight of that season came on Oct. 21 when the No. 9 Buffs upset the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners, 20-14.
Cincinnati struggled in its first Big 12 season last fall, and while I don’t expect another 56-14 score, the Buffs should be heavy favorites when they host the Bearcats on Oct. 26.
Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.