Remembering Colorado’s 2007 bowl game against Nick Saban and Alabama

It seems far-fetched now, but in 2007, Colorado and Alabama finished the regular season with matching 6-6 records, leading them to face off in the Independence Bowl.

The Crimson Tide, led by first-year head coach Nick Saban, controlled the first part of the game, scoring points on its first five drives. Colorado quarterback Cody Hawkins threw an interception on his first passing attempt and the Buffs turned it over on downs midway through the first quarter. Alabama gave its new head coach a 27-0 lead before the Buffs began to show life.

Colorado safety Ryan Walters, who’s now the head coach at Purdue, ended Bama’s sixth offensive drive with an interception that set up Colorado’s first touchdown. The Buffs’ newfound momentum continued and they found themselves down only 30-24 with just under four minutes left in regulation. Unfortunately for Colorado, it got the ball back with only one second left and couldn’t score.

Usually, we highlight Colorado wins in these posts. But with Saban retiring, it’s an appropriate time to look back at his first of many bowl game wins at Alabama.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire