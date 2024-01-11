Remembering Coach: Nick Saban made the legendary seem ordinary

It’s hard to put into words what former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban meant to the sport. Shoot, it’s hard to put into what Nick Saban meant to me personally.

Simply stated, Coach Saban changed everything. Not just Alabama football, not just the SEC, not even just the world of college football, he changed everything.

From the city of Tuscaloosa to the state of Alabama, Coach Saban was relentless in his effort to be the absolute best at everything he did and at the risk of sounding hyperbolic, revolutionized the world in which we live.

Even if you just stick to football, Saban’s impact is not quantifiable. In an effort to slow down his success on the field, changes to the sport were constantly occurring, and he just kept winning.

Saban’s on-the-field accomplishments are about as legendary as they come and he made it look easy. Whether you believe it or not, the entire college football world is going to miss Coach Saban, not just Alabama fans.

It will be a long time, if ever before we see a coach revolutionize a sport the way Nick Saban did college football. There are not enough words to adequately describe his impact, but the proof is in the pudding.

To simply describe it, Nick Saban made the legendary seem ordinary.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire