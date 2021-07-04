Remembering when Chiefs ran out of fireworks in playoff comeback vs. Texans

What better way to celebrate the 4th of July than looking back at the Kansas City Chiefs’ best firework-related story? Of course, that story comes from the first leg of the team’s Super Bowl LIV run, during a game where they overcame a 24-point deficit to win by 20 points.

The Chiefs faced off against the Houston Texans in the AFC’s divisional round at Arrowhead Stadium. Let’s just say that things got off to a rocky start for the good guys. With just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Texans had already scored 24 unanswered points on Kansas City. The situation was looking bleak, but the team ultimately never got down on themselves. They never gave up, which went on to become a theme during the postseason.

It wasn’t until a Houston fake punt went awry that the Chiefs would find their way back into the game.

The Texans go for the fake punt and the @Chiefs defense makes a huge play! #ChiefsKingdom #NFLPlayoffs 📺: #HOUvsKC on CBS

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ytW9g3rQZM pic.twitter.com/SQ4heoPvSO — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020

The Patrick Mahomes-led offense would put up 28 unanswered points before halftime to take the lead over the Texans. That was only the tip of the iceberg, though. Mahomes and company would put up 23 more points before the game was over, leading to a 51-31 victory over Houston.

That wasn’t the only thing all of that scoring led to. During the course of the Chiefs’ antics, the team scored so many points that they ran out of fireworks. The team posted the following message on their video board and throughout the stadium toward the end of the 4th quarter:

“Chiefs fans, we are sorry to report but, due to your support and the Chiefs continually finding the endzone, we have run out of fireworks. Please direct all of your complaints to your nearest fans first booth.”

The #Chiefs literally ran out of fireworks because they scored too much!! pic.twitter.com/boBomUjVq5 — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) January 12, 2020

This marked the first time since 2017 that an NFL team had run out of fireworks. That year it happened to the Philadelphia Eagles when they scored 51 points on the Denver Broncos. They also went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

While the Chiefs haven’t scored as many points at home since this game, they also haven’t had any issues with their firework inventory. That’s good news, as the team looks to start off the 2021 NFL season with a bang.

Happy 4th of July everyone 💥 pic.twitter.com/SnvJw2bMyc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 4, 2021

