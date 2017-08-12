Remembering Bryan Murray, legendary NHL coach and GM

Bryan Murray was a hockey lifer, and hockey was better for this man having dedicated his life to it.

He coached five teams from 1981-2007, amassing 620 wins in 1,239 games, winning the Jack Adams Award with the Washington Capitals in 1984. He was the coach and general manager for the Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and Ottawa Senators. Behind the scenes, he was a trusted voice among hockey executives. He had stories to share, and plenty of peers eager to learn from them.

When he stepped aside as Senators general manager in April 2016, he humbly labeled himself as “a pretty good hockey guy who was a good person,” but Murray meant so much more than that through his remarkable 36-year journey as an NHL coach and executive – a journey that sadly ended on Saturday, when Murray died after a years-long battle with cancer at 74.

That illness came to define him in his later years in the NHL, having been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2014 and told it was terminal. His family supported his decision to keep working with the Senators, as Murray felt he had more to give to “this job I’ve been fortunate to have,” even after having already given so much.

His battle against the disease inspired many, from fellow NHL executives to fans following his fight. We were watching someone who was watching his own demise, and handling every moment with clarity and class.

“I’ve have an understanding of it. I’ve had a good run. I could never feel sorry for myself after the people I’ve met, young kids going through far worse. More than myself at this stage,” he told the Toronto Star in 2016. “I guess I’ve accepted the fact I’m not likely to be pushed around in a wheelchair very long at some stage in my life. Maybe that’s not all bad.”

The stages of Murray’s life in the NHL track back to the Washington Capitals in 1981, where he was promoted to head coach after one season in Hershey and embarked on a seven-season run, making the playoffs in each complete season he coached.

(His brother, Terry, was an assistant coach for him who later replaced him as head coach in 1989. They reunited in Florida in 1998. Truly one of the oddest brother acts in NHL history.)

He was the coach and general manager of the Red Wings from 1990-93, and then stepped upstairs for an additional season when Scotty Bowman came on as head coach. Among the players aggressively acquired by Murray: Paul Coffey and Dino Ciccarelli.

But then it was off to a new adventure after the Red Wings decided to “clean the table” in June 1994, as he put it: The Florida Panthers, as Bill Torrey hired Murray as his new general manager. It was a different set of expectations than Murray had dealt with in Washington and Detroit, but he remained aggressive: He pulled the trigger on the Roberto Luongo trade with the New York Islanders, and later acquired Pavel Bure in 1999.

He was the general manager when the Panthers pulled the “rat trick” and made the Stanley Cup Final for the first and only time in 1996, winning Murray NHL Executive of the Year.

In 2001-02, he coached the Mighty Ducks, and was their general manager from 2002-2004, overseeing their trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2003. He had a memorable salary showdown with Paul Kariya, traded for Petr Sykora, drafted Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry, and hired some guy named Mike Babcock as head coach.

