Remembering Barkley's best Warriors chirps ahead of TV retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Charles Barkley is an NBA MVP, 11-time NBA All-Star, Hall of Famer and irreplaceable basketball analyst.

Oh, and probably most proudly, the long-time Warriors villain.

The TV analyst announced after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night that he plans to retire from TV broadcasting after the 2024-25 NBA season.

The news took the entire sports world by storm, but if there is one fan base that felt maybe just an ounce -- an ounce -- of relief, it's Dub Nation, which has gotten into hilarious back-and-forth exchanges with Barkley for years now.

Here are just some of the greatest moments of Barkley being a self-proclaimed Warriors hater:

2022 NBA playoffs

Barkley was welcomed to San Francisco by Dub Nation with boos and loud chants during the Western Conference Finals series between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

From Barkley confidently chanting, "Mavs in 7!" to comparing the city of San Francisco to hell in an outlandish rant, Warriors fans never wavered.

"Mavs in 7! Mavs in 7! Mavs in 7!"- Charles Barkley 🏀😂 pic.twitter.com/GL5X5B3yRZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 25, 2022

Fans responded with "Chuck you suck!" chants that Barkley's co-analyst and NBA great Shaquille O'Neal joined in on.

The "Chuck you suck" chants are back and @SHAQ is loving it 😅 pic.twitter.com/HKT1nGzirk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 27, 2022

The Warriors wound up winning that series in five games, but Barkley vs. Dub Nation might have been the more entertaining matchup.

Barkley vs. the City of San Francisco

Barkley's trolling of Warriors fans took a step further when he repeatedly scrutinized the city of San Francisco, where the Warriors have played for five years.

Speaking to Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, Barkley dropped an odd diss at the city.

"Hey Reggie, if you had a chance to be in the cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you choose?" Barkley said.

He later on the broadcast stated you need a "bullet-proof vest" to walk around San Francisco.

Two years prior, Barkley referred to the city as "hell."

“We’re going to hell, I mean San Francisco,” Barkley said before the 2022 NBA playoff series between the Warriors and Mavericks.

“I hate San Francisco,” Barkley continued as the rest of the crew confusingly asked him why. “I just don’t like it. I have to like a city because y'all like it?”

Chuck's harsh criticism of Warriors

Barkley has called out Warriors players by name or criticized the entire organization as a whole.

Barkley and Green rekindled their relationship, but that didn't stop the basketball legend from coming for Green's teammates.

The 61-year-old claimed Klay Thompson's career is declining, and after lots of backlash for his harsh comments, he triple-downed on his critique of the sharpshooter.

He also has diminished Steph Curry's game, and recently stated he still would pick Isaiah Thomas over Curry as the best small guard the NBA ever has seen.

Then there was the more generic hate -- like when Barkley ranked the Warriors as the worst team in California.

"The Warriors are the fourth-best team in California in my opinion," Barkley said during the beginning of the 2023-24 season. "Old people don't get better, they just get older. I just don't like their team going forward -- the [Los Angeles] Lakers, [Sacramento] Kings and the [Los Angeles] Clippers are all better than the Warriors."

Love him or hate him -- or if you're somewhere in between -- there's no denying that the sports media world is losing a legend who has graced television screens for a long time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast