Remembering Allen Iverson's famous step over Tyronn Lue in 2001 NBA Finals

It's one of the most memorable plays in franchise history. Heck, it's one of the most memorable plays in Philadelphia sports history.

Allen Iverson stepped over Tyronn Lue in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals on this day, June 6, 18 years ago. The 76ers would go on to win that game but Lue and the Los Angeles Lakers would go on to win every game of that series after it and hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy as NBA Champions.

The Sixers haven't returned to the Finals since then but the A.I. moment lives on in the hearts minds of all Philly fans. Iverson even mentioned Lue in his Hall of Fame induction speech.

You can relive the memorable moment in the above video.