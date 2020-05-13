Remember when LeSean McCoy spoiled the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'? He says he feels terrible about it

There will be spoilers to the movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’ near the end of this story.

Yes, the movie has been out for more than a year and seemingly everyone in the world has seen it. However, we’ll be extra careful because we remember what happened to LeSean McCoy.

Last year, McCoy drew the ire of many, many people by tweeting out a key spoiler in the highly anticipated Marvel movie. People were angry, and it’s hard to blame them.

When McCoy was on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday and the question about “Avengers” started, he cringed.

“Uh, oh. Here we go,” McCoy said.

LeSean McCoy: ‘Worst decision of my life’

McCoy was a bit defiant a year ago after people ripped him on Twitter for the spoiler, but his stance has changed.

“It was the worst decision of my life, OK?” McCoy said on NFL Network.

Remember when LeSean McCoy tweeted about Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame before anybody saw it?



We asked him about it. Incredible response ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yRd8brzBb3 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 13, 2020

McCoy told the story about how he ruined the ending of the movie. He took his son, a big fan of the Marvel movies. He said he wasn’t fully aware of how popular the series was.

“We go watch the movie, I’m not familiar with this,” McCoy said. “When I was a kid I watched the Marvel things, but I’m 31. I don’t really watch it like I used to. But I didn’t know people watched it like that.”

McCoy’s son was into the movie, like everyone else. McCoy said he has a game he plays with his son in which he interviews him, like after one of his son’s football games. So he interviewed him about the movie.

“So I’m interviewing him about the movie and we’re talking back and forth, and I tweeted it just having fun,” McCoy said. “But I didn’t know the reaction of the people. I didn’t know that. If I knew that I would have never tweeted that. I didn’t know people really got into the cartoons like that. I apologize, it’s terrible.”

Story continues

Let’s forget that he might have compounded the problem with the movie’s fans by calling it a cartoon, and just focus on the apology.

“It was a bad decision,” McCoy said.

LeSean McCoy feels bad about spoiling the end of "Avengers: Endgame." (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

McCoy still hears about spoiling movie

It’s hard to think of a more infamous movie spoiler. McCoy, a star with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, has more than 700,000 followers. A lot of people saw him tweet about the ending of the movie, not thinking that an NFL running back would give away the plot twist at the end. It’s hard to understate how much people were looking forward to the movie. It’s the highest grossing movie of all time.

McCoy didn’t live it down for a while.

“The worst part about this is I’d go to the grocery store and see like older women, ‘Hey Shady, how you doing?’” McCoy said on “Good Morning Football.” “Then, “Why did you tell us about Tony Stark dying?’ I felt terrible about that, I really did.”

It’s a lesson for other NFL players: Don’t spoil a big movie. You’ll never live it down.

