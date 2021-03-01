Remember when Texans fans booed the J.J. Watt pick?

When J.J. Watt signed his new contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, he officially closed the door on a legendary career with the Houston Texans.

Over his 10 seasons in Houston, Watt gave Texans fans plenty of iconic moments, winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award three times along the way.

But those fans weren’t all on board when the Texans made Watt the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

At the team’s official draft party, plenty of supporters in attendance booed and derided the pick, calling it a reach for a player who didn’t have a clear position fit in the NFL.

The internet never forgets:

Well, so much for that.