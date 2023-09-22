Remember for Rutgers star wide receiver Tim Brown? His son is now making plays in college

The photo is one that many long-time Rutgers football fans will remember. Following a game in the 2007 season, Rutgers wide receiver Tim Brown posed on the field while holding his son, then a toddler.

The photo was taken after Rutgers had beaten Norfolk State 59-0. In that game, Brown had one catch for 27 yards. By the time he left Rutgers following the 2009 season, he had become one of the top wide receivers in program history.

But that September day from 16 years ago was memorable for the father-son moment following the game.

All grown up now, Tim Brown Jr. is currently at Western Iowa Tech Community College. Last season at Briar Cliff University, he had 16 catches for 231 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Briar Cliff is an NAIA program in Iowa.

Been 16 years since I took this picture. Crazy how time flies now I’m the one in college🥹 pic.twitter.com/nbnSvum1dd — HIMOTHY 08:26📖⚙️ (@Timbrownjrr) September 16, 2023

The son is a chip off the old block it seems. He has his father’s trademark speed and escapability (just ask UConn fans about this).

This play made last year at Briar Cliff is certainly a strong indicator of the gene pool he inherited. Rutgers fans remember his father for his big-play ability.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire