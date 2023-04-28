Remember Rufus "The Roadrunner" Ferguson? His grandson hopes to play for Wisconsin

Rufus Ferguson played for the Badgers from 1970 through 1972, rushing for 2,814 yards, then a program record.

MADISON – Rufus “The Roadrunner” Ferguson thrilled University of Wisconsin football fans in the 1970s.

Might his grandson, Rufus Ferguson II, do the same in the 2020s?

Rufus Ferguson II, an inside linebacker at Sickles High School in Tampa, Florida, visited UW this week. He is preparing for his senior season and is a member of the 2024 class.

“I would like to thank the staff and players at the University of Wisconsin for an amazing visit,” Ferguson II, son of Rhadi Ferguson, wrote on Twitter. “It was cool to see the legacy of program & the one set by #RufusFerguson c/o 1972. It would be awesome to run on to the field with my granddad one day #DreamBig #Badgernation #Badgers

Rufus Ferguson II, 6-foot and 210 pounds, also runs track and field and reportedly is on track to receive his black belt in judo this summer. His father competed in judo in the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Rufus “The Roadrunner” Ferguson, who turned 72 on Friday, played for UW from 1970 through 1972. The 5-foot-4, 200-pound Ferguson finished with 2,814 yards, then a program record.

His signature move whenever he scored was the Rufus Shuffle.

“Had a poster in my room of Rufus doing the Rufus Shuffle,” then-UW coach Paul Chryst said in 2017 when UW officials celebrated Camp Randall Stadium’s 100th birthday. “He was fast and he had unbelievable change of direction and movement.

“And he was a personality. I think growing up he was certainly one you cheered for and I think he was every kid’s favorite player.

“If you went to any Badger game, Rufus was going to do something special.”

