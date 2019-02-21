Remember RB Karlos Williams? He was reinstated after nearly two-year suspension

In 2015 you probably knew the name Karlos Williams, especially if you were in a fantasy league.

For a short time, the then-Buffalo Bills rookie running back had a nice run of success. Williams had a couple 100-yard games. He finished his rookie season with seven touchdowns. He tied an NFL record by scoring a touchdown in each of his first six career games. He might have helped you win a week or two in fantasy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And then, like plenty of NFL players, he practically disappeared. His last NFL game was Jan. 3, 2016, when he scored a touchdown against the Jets. He fell out of shape and found himself getting suspended multiple times for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

But more than three years after his last game, Williams can return. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Williams was finally reinstated from a suspension that started March 8, 2017. Williams’ NFL odyssey is an odd one, to say the least.

Karlos Williams was suspended multiple times

Williams looked like a nice fifth-round find for the Bills back as a rookie. He was a 225-pound back who averaged 5.6 yards per carry and could find the end zone. His future seemed bright.

Nothing went right after that. He showed up for offseason practices in 2016 so out of shape the Bills wouldn’t let him practice, and they put him on the non-football illness list for training camp. And then there were the suspensions.

Williams was given a four-game suspension for violating the substance abuse policy before the 2016 season. He was cut by the Bills before the season, a bit of a surprise because he was so promising as a rookie.

Story continues

The Steelers signed him to their practice squad, then Williams was suspended 10 games for another drug violation. The Steelers ended up cutting him. Then Williams got another suspension in March of 2017, which he was serving until his recent reinstatement.

Williams allowed to return to NFL

In Rapoport’s report, he said the NFL’s letter stated Williams “was humbled and committed to not squandering his second chance.” The NFL enjoys hearing contrition when it suspends a player.

Williams has a long way to go before getting another real chance, given his history. But, despite all his tribulations, he still is just 25 years old. He has shown he can play in the NFL. Those days seem like a lifetime ago, but it’s not ridiculous to think he could get a tryout and impress a team if he’s in shape.

It seems like a long shot that Williams could restart a career that once seemed promising but has been dormant since the 2015 season. But at least he has the chance now.

Former Buffalo Bills running back Karlos Williams was reinstated from a long suspension. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts