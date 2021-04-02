Remember Michelle Wie West? She's back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Corrigan
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Wie West -&#xa0;Remember Michelle Wie West? She&#39;s back - REUTERS
Michelle Wie West - Remember Michelle Wie West? She's back - REUTERS

A promising first day by the British and Irish contingent at the Ana Inspiration was overshadowed by the remarkable return of Michelle Wie West, the former girl wonder who has come back to competition following a two-year absence.

Wie West famously tied for ninth at this event as a 13-year-old amateur and 18 years later, returning as a mother, the Hawaiian showed she still has the star appeal to light up the season’s first major.

Nothing about her re-emergence at last week’s Kia Classic suggested she would feature on the Mission Hills leaderboard. She shot 81-74 and looked bereft at the scale of the challenge confronting her after maternity leave and an extremely close brush with retirement.

But at the course that did so much to establish her as a prodigy, Wie West rolled back the years to post a two-under 70 to stand in the top 20, four off the pace set by Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit.

“I am just happy to see my name on the first page of the leaderboard,” Wie West said. “That's really special to me. Been a long time since I've seen that. I have a lot of great memories, my first one being 18 years ago.”

Wie West — who finished runner-up at the Ana in 2014, the same year as she won her only major to date, the US Women’s Open — revealed how near she came to putting away her clubs for good. In 2018, she underwent wrist surgery, married the Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West — son of NBA legend Jerry West — and figured that a career which was ridiculously hyped to emulate that of Tiger Woods, but inevitably fell some way short had petered to its finish.

Wie West and husband Jonnie West in 2019 - AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Wie West and husband Jonnie West in 2019 - AP Photo/Chris Carlson

“I thought I was done, especially when I found out I was pregnant,” she said. “I thought that cemented it. Then we found out Makenna would be a girl and that changed everything. I started thinking I wanted to show her in real-time that I play golf. It’s one thing to have her watch YouTube videos, and it’s another thing to have her watch you with her own eyes and see you work hard. It’s been a huge dream of mine.”

Of course, it will take a few years yet for Makenna — born last June — to understand what her mother is doing, but Thursday’s heroics suggested Wie West retains the ability if the hunger is present.

“It feels weird,” Wie West said about the memories of 2003. “You know, looking back, I was a kid. I still feel like a kid. Having a baby definitely puts a different perspective on everything. I'm more excited to go home and see her than I am about my round, to be honest.”

Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Bronte Law all shot 69, with fellow Englishwoman Mel Reid on one-under. Ireland’s Leona Maguire is alongside China’s Shanshan Feng in second on five-under.

Recommended Stories

  • Patty Tavatanakit, a 21-year-old from Thailand, shows quick learning curve to grab ANA Inspiration lead

    Patty Tavatanakit may still be learning about what it takes to win on the LPGA, but the 21-year-old seems like a fast learner.

  • Rose Ladies Series to return - with bigger and better format

    So much for the Rose Ladies Series being an emergency one-off. Not only is it returning to the calendar in 2021, but doing so in a bigger and better format. Set up by Justin Rose, England’s Olympic champion, and his wife Kate last year to fill the blank summer caused by Covid-19, the pair have once again stepped up to the mark to complete the gaps in the Ladies European Tour schedule. Running in three blocks from the end of April until the start of September, there are 11 one-day events - three more than in 2020 - with increased prize money. The first 10 of the 18-hole shootouts will see the winner walk away with £10,000 - double the amount of 2020 - while the final will feature a £20,000 first prize. The quality of courses will also elevate the mini-circuit with links classics such as Hillside and Royal Birkdale playing hosts. The latter, of course, was where Rose chipped in the 18th as a 17-year-old amateur to come fourth in the 1998 Open Championship. It is remarkable that a germ of an idea which began as a single 18-hole roll-up merely to give somewhere for the UK’s stricken female professionals to play, has grown into a series attracting blue-chip sponsors in an area of British sport where none was supposed to exist. That says everything about Rose, the former world No 1, breaking the mould of the modern male pro in putting his name, fame and indeed his money behind an initiative to assist his female counterparts. American Golf and Computacenter return, while the R&A and BMW have also signed up as backers. Excel, the management company which oversees Rose’s career as well as that of Tiger Woods, will act as promoters, with Rose quick to credit the efforts of Paul McDonnell, his long-time handler, and Molly Bullard, the tournament director.

  • 'Old rookie' Shanshan Feng fires 67 in first LPGA round in 16 months at ANA

    Playing her first LPGA Tour event in 16 months, Shanshan Feng shot 5-under 67 at the ANA Inspiration.

  • Surviving the toughest cut in golf: Maja Stark’s playoff birdie sends her to Augusta National

    Maja Stark was the last woman to earn a spot on Augusta National for the final round of the ANWA after a day of moving cut numbers.

  • Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims announce engagement ... from a nearly a month ago

    Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims announced their engagement on Thursday – nearly a month after Sims said, “I do.”

  • The 30 players, where they stand entering Augusta National Women's Am finale

    Here are the 30 players who qualified for the final of the Augusta National Women's Am, and where they stand.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge calls his Nets debut 'perfect'

    LaMarcus Aldridge had 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes as Brooklyn won for the 20th time in the last 23 games.

  • Pressure gets the better of Kate Smith, but dream trip to Augusta National awaits

    Kate Smith went from overnight leader to missed cut at the Augusta National Women's Am, but the trip isn't over yet.

  • Sandestin makes Korn Ferry debut; Andrew Novak fires 62

    Andrew Novak fired a 29 on the back nine, including an eagle on No. 17, and finished the day with a 62.

  • 'We can't just be good on paper': Dodgers' World Series defense starts with sloppy opening day loss

    Los Angeles lost 8-5 on opening day in Denver with a couple of key mistakes playing a big role in the disappointing start to the team's title defense.

  • Camilo Villegas leads by two at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Camilo Villegas carded an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.

  • Taiwan train crash: 36 feared dead as rescuers struggle to reach crushed carriages

    A train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday after apparently hitting a truck, and dozens of people are feared dead and more than 61 injured, as rescuers struggled to reach crushed carriages, the fire department said. In their latest rescue operation update, police said 36 passengers were classified as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" - a term for someone showing no signs of life. The statement said 72 people were still trapped inside train carriages while 61 passengers had been sent to hospital. The train, travelling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien causing some carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the fire department said in a statement.

  • Church of England Easter meal advice leaves bad taste after claims it 'appropriated' Jewish Seder

    The Church of England has withdrawn guidance for hosting an Easter meal at home after being accused of "appropriating" Jewish tradition. Due to the Covid pandemic, the Church issued guidance on how to celebrate Maundy Thursday – which marks the beginning of the three-day celebration of Easter – at home. In a document entitled "Prayer at Home", it said: "This short form of prayer is intended to be used at home by those who at this time of the pandemic are unable to gather with others to celebrate the Holy Communion on the evening of Maundy Thursday. "While the prayers and actions echo motifs from the Jewish Seder, this is not such a meal. Jewish people will understand the resonance of the symbols and practices in very different ways from Christians." It went on to encourage families to gather at the table with a bowl of warm water, flatbread, honey and a sprig of rosemary, and for the youngest to ask questions to their elders about the tradition. Critics said the guide appears to be "appropriating liturgy" from the Jewish faith and portrays striking similarities to the Jewish Seder meal. A Facebook event was also promoted by the Church on Wednesday with a screenshot from a video – which was never published – showing a family appearing to take part in a Christian-style Seder. Members of the clergy have claimed the guidance is inappropriate and "taps into ... centuries of anti-Semitism on the part of Christians". Nick Nawrockyi, Rural Dean of Grimsby and Cleethorpes, told The Telegraph it was "clear" from the screenshot that there were "little elements of trying to replicate a Jewish Seder meal". He said: "It's not appropriate because it's appropriating a liturgy, a ritual rite from another faith, that we don't need to be doing. It's insensitive and it taps into ... and I don't think this was the intention, but it taps into centuries of anti-Semitism on the part of Christians." Dr Jo Kershaw, parish priest of St Anne's Wrenthorpe in Wakefield, tweeted: "It is wrong (and harmful) to steal Jewish ritual. We have our own. They may say this isn't a Christian Seder, but the duck test (if it walks and quacks like a duck....) applies, and that sure as heck isn't what a normal Anglican Eucharist looks like." Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers, from Hendon, north London, said she was "very heartened by the many Christians on my [Twitter] timeline asking people not to appropriate the Passover Seder for Easter". But Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner, former senior Rabbi to Reform Judaism, said she did not find the guidance offensive, adding: "If they wanted to take Jewish liturgy out of Christianity, it is like taking the soul of Christianity. Easter is completely linked to Passover, which is why it changes date every year, and to deny the Jewishness of Jesus and of Christianity may indicate a discomfort with Judaism and not with Christianity." The Church of England has since withdrawn the guidance and "apologised for any offence caused". Revd Dr Richard Sudworth, its national inter-religious affairs adviser, said: "The Maundy Thursday video and text has been withdrawn because of the perceived association of the readings and actions with a Jewish seder meal. "The brief prayers and actions are not, and were not intended to be a Christianised Seder, as the text pointed out. Nor was this intended to replace the celebration of face-to-face Eucharist, that we long for so much. Rather, this was an offering to families to be able to pray and interact, across the generations."

  • Myles Jack explains how Urban Meyer’s impact is already being felt at Jags’ facility

    Urban Meyer hasn't been with the Jags long, but Myles Jack has come out to say that he's impressed with the atmosphere Meyer is creating.

  • Dustin Johnson reveals Champions Dinner menu for next week's Masters Tournament

    Dustin Johnson revealed his menu for the Champions Dinner, to be held at Augusta National on Tuesday evening.

  • Alex Morgan, Sue Bird to produce, participate in podcast on 1996 Atlanta Olympics

    The podcast is part of their new media company, TOGETHXR, with Olympians Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel.

  • Despite 'really bad contact,' Jordan Spieth fires 67 at Valero Texas Open

    Jordan Spieth shot 67 Thursday at the Valero Texas Open and did so despite not striking the ball very well.

  • ‘This flight is canceled’: Lexi Thompson accidentally breaks airplane tee marker

    After hitting her tee shot on the 11th hole on Thursday in the ANA Inspiration, Lexi Thompson got a little bit of a surprise.

  • Yahoo Golf Talk: Valero Texas Open

    Defending champ Corey Conners leads the way in this week's Valero field when it comes to performance in Texas over the last two years. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Conor McGregor calls for ‘McGregor Belt’ ahead of targeted trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier

    Conor McGregor is going after another belt – his own.