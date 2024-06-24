Remember Michael Clayton’s awesome rookie season?

In the first round of the 2004 NFL draft, the Bucs spent the No. 15 overall pick on LSU wide receiver Michael Clayton, hoping to land their WR1 of the future to pair with veteran speedster Joey Galloway.

Clayton made an immediate impact for the Bucs, turning in one of the best rookie seasons for a wide receiver in franchise history.

The former Bayou Bengal led the Bucs in every major receiving category in 2004, hauling in 80 passes for 1,193 yards and seven touchdowns.

He never managed to maintain that production through the rest of his career in Tampa Bay, but Clayton’s rookie year was still impressive, as these highlight will remind you:

80 Days 'til Bucs Kickoff! Michael Clayton had one of the greatest rookie receiving seasons in NFL History. Take a look back at all his greatest plays as a Buc pic.twitter.com/z0b5DxzlNo — Liam Mitchell (Bucs Vault) (@BucsArchive1976) June 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire