Remember the last time Washington opened the season against the Buccaneers?

If one game could’ve defined an era, the opening game of the 2004 season for the then-Washington Redskins would’ve kicked off another 1980s-like run.

It was the first game in legendary head coach Joe Gibbs’ return to the sidelines for Washington after 12 years away. On the first play from scrimmage, new running back Clinton Portis takes the Mark Brunell handoff and scampers 64 yards untouched for the touchdown.

FedEx Field came unglued. Message boards — yes, they existed long before Twitter and Facebook — were proclaiming a return to prominence for the struggling franchise. The beloved hero was back to fix his franchise, while the new star showed why Gibbs traded for him.

The Commanders remembered that play via “Touchdown Tuesday” on X.

Touchdown Tuesday 🙌 Taking it back to to our '04 opener vs. Tampa… @TheRealC_Portis's first carry with us was a memorable one pic.twitter.com/SaLJy3p4bV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 28, 2024

Washington would go on to win the game, 16-10, and Portis rushed for 148 yards. However, the Redskins would lose their next four games and finished the season with a 6-10 mark. That wasn’t bad, considering Washington had won just five games the year before Gibbs and Portis arrived.

This year, the Commanders open the 2024 NFL season vs. Tampa Bay. Only this time, it’s on the road. But much like 2004, the 2024 opener will feature some long-awaited debuts for Washington: Head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Can Quinn and Daniels replicate that 2004 magic in September?

The Bucs and Washington have had some memorable games over the past 20 years, such as the controversial Mike Alstott call that gave the Bucs a one-point win (2005), Washington’s playoff win two months later, or the “You Like That” game, but the 2004 season opener will always be remembered fondly by Washington fans.

