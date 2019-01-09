Remember Kelly Oubre? He just hit a game-winner for the Suns originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The December trade that sent Wizards guard Kelly Oubre Jr. to Phoenix in exchange for veteran Trevor Ariza seems to be working out well so far for the Suns.

Oubre sealed the deal late in the fourth quarter Tuesday night against Sacramento with one of his trademark slam finishes.

The 23-year-old popped off for 26 points (tied career-high), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Suns' 115-111 tightly contested victory over the Kings.

Phoenix came back from down 21, which marked the team's largest comeback since Nov. 1, 2017.

Washington travels to Phoenix March 27 for the team's second matchup of the season.

