'Remember what happened': How Oregon football is getting fired up to take on Oregon State

The pain from the season that could have been has not left the Oregon football team. Not even in Week 13.

Heading into their last game of the regular season, the Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) are in nearly the exact same position they were a year ago with in-state rival Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) in the way.

The Ducks’ senior leadership isn’t letting the rest of the roster forget about what happened in last year’s game against Oregon State, when the Ducks blew a three-touchdown lead in the second half to see a Pac-12 championship berth dissipate in roughly 20 minutes of game time.

On repeat: Ducks showing fourth quarter of 2022 game vs. Beavers as motivation

The fourth quarter of last year’s game against the Beavers has been shown on repeat in the Ducks’ locker room all week, a reminder of where Oregon fell short.

“That’s something the players had to do, it wasn’t even the coaches,” linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said. “The players wanted that hurt to sink around the whole locker room. It’s been around the facility all day, the players have been talking about it.”

The tactic has had the desired effect, at least in terms of practice intensity and focus heading into the last scheduled battle between the rivals, and the last with both as members of the Pac-12.

Fans storm the field after the No. 9 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis in November 2022.

Some Oregon players — including quarterback Bo Nix — can’t get out of the locker room fast enough to avoid watching the collapse on loop all week. For others, like offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, it elicits a different response.

“I look at it and a smile,” Powers-Johnson said. “Just because I know that the vibe is different in our building right now. I think normal programs don’t show that stuff and try to shy away from the past, but to remind us every day that this isn’t our state. To have the opportunity to play a state championship on a Friday night, I think that’s kind of special. The stuff makes you smile.

“I think to myself, ‘good.’”

Oregon returners say loss to Oregon State made them want to come back

Several players that were draft eligible a season ago said part of the reason they returned in 2023 was because of how 2022 ended. One of them, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, admitted last year’s game against Oregon State was part of the reason he returned.

“I think this has been one of the hardest ones to swallow cause it's Oregon State,” he said. “I want to leave on a good note. … You walk in the locker room and that’s the only thing they show is the fourth quarter of that game last year. It’s annoying because you’re trying to listen to music before practice, but you can’t change the TV; it's locked on that game so everybody can remember what happened. That should’ve never happened. We were up by 21 points. We should’ve finished and closed it out.”

A year after a rivalry loss derailed hopes of a Rose Bowl and Pac-12 championship, the message this year has been clear: Don’t let it happen again.

“I think it already resonates with every single one of us and certainly not far from our minds,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “They’re certainly a good team. We have to go play really well to compete against them. And you have to play an entire game.”

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football using 2022 loss to Oregon State as motivation