Remember Anžejs Pasečņiks? 2017 1st-round pick is reportedly getting an NBA contract with the Wizards

Remember Anžejs Pasečņiks?

The 7-foot-1 Latvian center, acquired by the Sixers in a 2017 draft-night trade, had his rights renounced this summer. Now, he's having his two-way contract with the Wizards converted to an NBA deal, according to The Washington Post's Candace Buckner.

Bryan Colangelo, then the Sixers' president of basketball operations, gave the Magic a 2020 protected first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick in 2017 after Orlando originally selected Pasečņiks at No. 25.

The Sixers decided to renounce Pasečņiks' rights on July 1 because he intended to play in the NBA this season and they didn't think it would have made contractual sense as they worked on completing their bench, a team source told NBC Sports Philadelphia at the time. Pasečņiks had been playing for Herbalife Gran Canaria in Spain's ACB.

He's averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wizards this season in 13 games, plus 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds for the G League's Capital City Go-Go. The Wizards have been struck by a high volume of injuries this season, which has given Pasečņiks more NBA opportunities than he likely would have had otherwise.

Though the 24-year-old Pasečņiks has earned an NBA contract with Washington, that doesn't suggest the Sixers made the wrong decision in renouncing his rights. They're deeper at center than the 13-25 Wizards and clearly have placed a greater priority on immediate contention.



