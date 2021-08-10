Do You Remember These Early 2000s Reality Stars?

  • <p>In a culture obsessed with the Kardashians and Real Housewives, it's easy to forget that reality television has only been around since the early 2000s. Sure, there were a few reality shows before then, but the reality television subgenre kicked into overdrive at the turn of the millennium with shows like <em>The Bachelor</em> and <em>The Osbournes</em>. Let's look back at these 16 reality TV pioneers and see what they're up to now.</p>
    1/22

    Do You Remember These Early 2000s Reality Stars?

    In a culture obsessed with the Kardashians and Real Housewives, it's easy to forget that reality television has only been around since the early 2000s. Sure, there were a few reality shows before then, but the reality television subgenre kicked into overdrive at the turn of the millennium with shows like The Bachelor and The Osbournes. Let's look back at these 16 reality TV pioneers and see what they're up to now.

  • <p>In 2002, before we even kept up with the Kardashians, there were the Osbournes – reality television's first royal family. For four seasons, cameras gave viewers a revealing look inside the home of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon, as they to raised their two rebellious teenagers. The MTV series was one of the first of its kind, opening the door for many other celebrity "fly on the wall" reality shows.</p>
    2/22

    Then: The Osbournes

    In 2002, before we even kept up with the Kardashians, there were the Osbournes – reality television's first royal family. For four seasons, cameras gave viewers a revealing look inside the home of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon, as they to raised their two rebellious teenagers. The MTV series was one of the first of its kind, opening the door for many other celebrity "fly on the wall" reality shows.

  • <p>The Osbourne family matriarch has been very busy bouncing between various TV gigs. She's held a seat at both <em>The X factor </em>and <em>America's Got Talent </em>judges tables, and most recently served as a host on <em>The Talk</em>. Next up: Osbourne will judge the vocals on <em>The Masked Singer</em>.</p>
    3/22

    Now: Sharon Osbourne

    The Osbourne family matriarch has been very busy bouncing between various TV gigs. She's held a seat at both The X factor and America's Got Talent judges tables, and most recently served as a host on The Talk. Next up: Osbourne will judge the vocals on The Masked Singer.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In February 2020, the former Black Sabbath rocker released his first solo effort in nearly a decade. The album, titled <em>Ordinary Man</em>, came shortly after Osbourne re-entered the charts for the first time in 30 years with his feature in Post Malone's "Take What You Want."<br></p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/life/g30500682/vintage-rock-musician-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40+ Vintage Photos of Rock Musicians Doing Their Thing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">40+ Vintage Photos of Rock Musicians Doing Their Thing</a></strong></p>
    4/22

    Now: Ozzy Osbourne

    In February 2020, the former Black Sabbath rocker released his first solo effort in nearly a decade. The album, titled Ordinary Man, came shortly after Osbourne re-entered the charts for the first time in 30 years with his feature in Post Malone's "Take What You Want."

    Related: 40+ Vintage Photos of Rock Musicians Doing Their Thing

  • <p>The 35-year-old served as host of E!'s <em>Fashion Police </em>for several years and was recently revealed as a contestant on <em>The Masked Singer</em>. </p>
    5/22

    Now: Kelly Osbourne

    The 35-year-old served as host of E!'s Fashion Police for several years and was recently revealed as a contestant on The Masked Singer.

  • <p>Now 34, Jack is a father of his own and the host of the Travel Channel's <em>Portals to Hell</em>. </p>
    6/22

    Now: Jack Osbourne

    Now 34, Jack is a father of his own and the host of the Travel Channel's Portals to Hell.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Gosselin was introduced to the world as the stressed-out mother of sextuplets on TLC's <em>Jon and Kate Plus Eight</em>. The original docuseries ran from 2007-2009 and blasted the normal family into worldwide recognition. </p>
    7/22

    Then: Kate Gosselin

    Gosselin was introduced to the world as the stressed-out mother of sextuplets on TLC's Jon and Kate Plus Eight. The original docuseries ran from 2007-2009 and blasted the normal family into worldwide recognition.

  • <p>Following her separation from husband Jon in 2009, Kate continued filming the family reality show until 2017, under the readjusted title <em>Kate Plus Eigh</em><em>t</em>. Last year, TLC aired a spin-off for Gosselin, titled <em>Kate Plus Date</em> – wherein Kate's two eldest daughters sought to find her a romantic partner.</p>
    8/22

    Now: Kate Gosselin

    Following her separation from husband Jon in 2009, Kate continued filming the family reality show until 2017, under the readjusted title Kate Plus Eight. Last year, TLC aired a spin-off for Gosselin, titled Kate Plus Date – wherein Kate's two eldest daughters sought to find her a romantic partner.

  • <p>Could you imagine inviting a television crew into your house just six weeks after tying the knot? That's exactly what pop stars Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson did back in 2003, and <em>Newlyweds</em> turned into several seasons of reality TV gold. The two eventually split shortly after the cameras stopped rolling. </p>
    9/22

    Then: 'Newlyweds' – Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson

    Could you imagine inviting a television crew into your house just six weeks after tying the knot? That's exactly what pop stars Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson did back in 2003, and Newlyweds turned into several seasons of reality TV gold. The two eventually split shortly after the cameras stopped rolling.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>After taking a brief musical hiatus, Lachey has reunited with his former bandmates of 98 Degrees. The 46-year-old also hosts the Netflix reality show <em>Love Is Blind</em>, alongside his wife Vanessa Minnillo. </p>
    10/22

    Now: Nick Lachey

    After taking a brief musical hiatus, Lachey has reunited with his former bandmates of 98 Degrees. The 46-year-old also hosts the Netflix reality show Love Is Blind, alongside his wife Vanessa Minnillo.

  • <p>Since her time on <em>Newlyweds</em>, Simpson stepped away from the spotlight to build a family and a billion-dollar fashion empire. The 39-year-old also released her memoir <em>Open Book</em> in February 2020, which shot to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list.</p>
    11/22

    Now: Jessica Simpson

    Since her time on Newlyweds, Simpson stepped away from the spotlight to build a family and a billion-dollar fashion empire. The 39-year-old also released her memoir Open Book in February 2020, which shot to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list.

  • <p>Speaking of the Simpsons, the success of her older sister Jessica prompted Ashlee to join the reality TV front in 2004. <em>The Ashlee Simpson Show</em> documented her journey to becoming a pop star in her own right. The series lasted several seasons and served as the perfect soundboard for Ashlee to come out from underneath her sister's shadow.</p>
    12/22

    Then: Ashlee Simpson

    Speaking of the Simpsons, the success of her older sister Jessica prompted Ashlee to join the reality TV front in 2004. The Ashlee Simpson Show documented her journey to becoming a pop star in her own right. The series lasted several seasons and served as the perfect soundboard for Ashlee to come out from underneath her sister's shadow.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Now 35, Ashlee made a return to reality TV with her husband, Evan Ross (son of Diana Ross), but the duo's run was brief – only lasting one season. Today, Simpson is enjoying life as a wife and mother and rumored to be working on new music alongside her musician husband.</p>
    13/22

    Now: Ashlee Simpson

    Now 35, Ashlee made a return to reality TV with her husband, Evan Ross (son of Diana Ross), but the duo's run was brief – only lasting one season. Today, Simpson is enjoying life as a wife and mother and rumored to be working on new music alongside her musician husband.

  • <p>At 32, Michel became the very first Bachelor when the show launched in 2002... little did he know how wildly successful the series would grow to become. However, his love affair with season one winner Amanda Marsh didn't last long after the cameras stopped rolling. </p>
    14/22

    Then: Alex Michel (The First 'Bachelor')

    At 32, Michel became the very first Bachelor when the show launched in 2002... little did he know how wildly successful the series would grow to become. However, his love affair with season one winner Amanda Marsh didn't last long after the cameras stopped rolling.

  • <p>Unlike many of today's <em>Bachelor</em> stars, Michel, now 49, left the entertainment industry behind and currently works as the managing director of a Washington D.C.-based consulting firm. </p>
    15/22

    Now: Alex Michel (The First 'Bachelor')

    Unlike many of today's Bachelor stars, Michel, now 49, left the entertainment industry behind and currently works as the managing director of a Washington D.C.-based consulting firm.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>At 18-years-old, Conrad's life changed forever when MTV sent cameras to Laguna Beach High School to document the lives of graduating seniors. The series <em>Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County</em> became an instant teen phenomenon. Upon graduating, Conrad moved to Los Angeles where she received her own spin-off, <em>The Hills.</em> </p>
    16/22

    Then: Lauren Conrad

    At 18-years-old, Conrad's life changed forever when MTV sent cameras to Laguna Beach High School to document the lives of graduating seniors. The series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County became an instant teen phenomenon. Upon graduating, Conrad moved to Los Angeles where she received her own spin-off, The Hills.

  • <p>Even though Conrad stepped away from reality television following her exit from <em>The Hills</em> in 2009, the California native has been very busy quietly building a massive lifestyle empire – which includes a successful Kohl's fashion line. </p>
    17/22

    Now: Lauren Conrad

    Even though Conrad stepped away from reality television following her exit from The Hills in 2009, the California native has been very busy quietly building a massive lifestyle empire – which includes a successful Kohl's fashion line.

  • <p>Omarosa became the original reality TV villain following her appearance in season one of NBC's <em>The Apprentice </em>back in 2004. Throughout the following decade, the Ohio native showed up in numerous shows including <em>The Surreal Life</em> and <em>Fear Factor</em>. </p>
    18/22

    Then: Omarosa

    Omarosa became the original reality TV villain following her appearance in season one of NBC's The Apprentice back in 2004. Throughout the following decade, the Ohio native showed up in numerous shows including The Surreal Life and Fear Factor.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Much like her former <em>Apprentice</em> companion, Omarosa made a move to Washington, where she served as an assistant to President Trump and the Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. Shortly after she was released from the role, Omarosa appeared on <em>Celebrity Big Brother,</em> where she shared details of her time at the White House.</p>
    19/22

    Now: Omarosa

    Much like her former Apprentice companion, Omarosa made a move to Washington, where she served as an assistant to President Trump and the Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. Shortly after she was released from the role, Omarosa appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, where she shared details of her time at the White House.

  • <p>What happens when you stick a wealthy Hilton hotel heiress and the daughter of rocker Lionel Richie on a farm in middle America? The answer: a ratings hit. From 2003 to 2007, Hilton and Richie starred in <em>The Simple Life</em>, which followed the best friends from high class to working class.</p>
    20/22

    Then: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie of 'The Simple Life'

    What happens when you stick a wealthy Hilton hotel heiress and the daughter of rocker Lionel Richie on a farm in middle America? The answer: a ratings hit. From 2003 to 2007, Hilton and Richie starred in The Simple Life, which followed the best friends from high class to working class.

  • <p>Hilton, now 39, used her <em>Simple Life</em> status to catapult a billion-dollar empire – filled with fragrances and clothing lines. She currently spends her time working as a DJ at various clubs around the world, and frequently uploads lifestyle videos to her YouTube channel.</p>
    21/22

    Now: Paris Hilton

    Hilton, now 39, used her Simple Life status to catapult a billion-dollar empire – filled with fragrances and clothing lines. She currently spends her time working as a DJ at various clubs around the world, and frequently uploads lifestyle videos to her YouTube channel.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Since appearing in <em>The</em> <em>Simple Life, </em>Richie, now 38, has shown off her comedic chops, starring in VH1's <em>Candidly Nicole</em> and the Tina Fey-produced sitcom <em>Great News</em> on NBC. Next up: Richie will star in the satire <em>Nikki Fre$h</em> for Quibi.</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/life/g31249839/new-tv-shows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:19 New TV Shows We Can't Wait to Binge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">19 New TV Shows We Can't Wait to Binge</a></strong></p>
    22/22

    Now: Nicole Richie

    Since appearing in The Simple Life, Richie, now 38, has shown off her comedic chops, starring in VH1's Candidly Nicole and the Tina Fey-produced sitcom Great News on NBC. Next up: Richie will star in the satire Nikki Fre$h for Quibi.

    Related: 19 New TV Shows We Can't Wait to Binge

<p>In a culture obsessed with the Kardashians and Real Housewives, it's easy to forget that reality television has only been around since the early 2000s. Sure, there were a few reality shows before then, but the reality television subgenre kicked into overdrive at the turn of the millennium with shows like <em>The Bachelor</em> and <em>The Osbournes</em>. Let's look back at these 16 reality TV pioneers and see what they're up to now.</p>
<p>In 2002, before we even kept up with the Kardashians, there were the Osbournes – reality television's first royal family. For four seasons, cameras gave viewers a revealing look inside the home of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon, as they to raised their two rebellious teenagers. The MTV series was one of the first of its kind, opening the door for many other celebrity "fly on the wall" reality shows.</p>
<p>The Osbourne family matriarch has been very busy bouncing between various TV gigs. She's held a seat at both <em>The X factor </em>and <em>America's Got Talent </em>judges tables, and most recently served as a host on <em>The Talk</em>. Next up: Osbourne will judge the vocals on <em>The Masked Singer</em>.</p>
<p>In February 2020, the former Black Sabbath rocker released his first solo effort in nearly a decade. The album, titled <em>Ordinary Man</em>, came shortly after Osbourne re-entered the charts for the first time in 30 years with his feature in Post Malone's "Take What You Want."<br></p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/life/g30500682/vintage-rock-musician-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40+ Vintage Photos of Rock Musicians Doing Their Thing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">40+ Vintage Photos of Rock Musicians Doing Their Thing</a></strong></p>
<p>The 35-year-old served as host of E!'s <em>Fashion Police </em>for several years and was recently revealed as a contestant on <em>The Masked Singer</em>. </p>
<p>Now 34, Jack is a father of his own and the host of the Travel Channel's <em>Portals to Hell</em>. </p>
<p>Gosselin was introduced to the world as the stressed-out mother of sextuplets on TLC's <em>Jon and Kate Plus Eight</em>. The original docuseries ran from 2007-2009 and blasted the normal family into worldwide recognition. </p>
<p>Following her separation from husband Jon in 2009, Kate continued filming the family reality show until 2017, under the readjusted title <em>Kate Plus Eigh</em><em>t</em>. Last year, TLC aired a spin-off for Gosselin, titled <em>Kate Plus Date</em> – wherein Kate's two eldest daughters sought to find her a romantic partner.</p>
<p>Could you imagine inviting a television crew into your house just six weeks after tying the knot? That's exactly what pop stars Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson did back in 2003, and <em>Newlyweds</em> turned into several seasons of reality TV gold. The two eventually split shortly after the cameras stopped rolling. </p>
<p>After taking a brief musical hiatus, Lachey has reunited with his former bandmates of 98 Degrees. The 46-year-old also hosts the Netflix reality show <em>Love Is Blind</em>, alongside his wife Vanessa Minnillo. </p>
<p>Since her time on <em>Newlyweds</em>, Simpson stepped away from the spotlight to build a family and a billion-dollar fashion empire. The 39-year-old also released her memoir <em>Open Book</em> in February 2020, which shot to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list.</p>
<p>Speaking of the Simpsons, the success of her older sister Jessica prompted Ashlee to join the reality TV front in 2004. <em>The Ashlee Simpson Show</em> documented her journey to becoming a pop star in her own right. The series lasted several seasons and served as the perfect soundboard for Ashlee to come out from underneath her sister's shadow.</p>
<p>Now 35, Ashlee made a return to reality TV with her husband, Evan Ross (son of Diana Ross), but the duo's run was brief – only lasting one season. Today, Simpson is enjoying life as a wife and mother and rumored to be working on new music alongside her musician husband.</p>
<p>At 32, Michel became the very first Bachelor when the show launched in 2002... little did he know how wildly successful the series would grow to become. However, his love affair with season one winner Amanda Marsh didn't last long after the cameras stopped rolling. </p>
<p>Unlike many of today's <em>Bachelor</em> stars, Michel, now 49, left the entertainment industry behind and currently works as the managing director of a Washington D.C.-based consulting firm. </p>
<p>At 18-years-old, Conrad's life changed forever when MTV sent cameras to Laguna Beach High School to document the lives of graduating seniors. The series <em>Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County</em> became an instant teen phenomenon. Upon graduating, Conrad moved to Los Angeles where she received her own spin-off, <em>The Hills.</em> </p>
<p>Even though Conrad stepped away from reality television following her exit from <em>The Hills</em> in 2009, the California native has been very busy quietly building a massive lifestyle empire – which includes a successful Kohl's fashion line. </p>
<p>Omarosa became the original reality TV villain following her appearance in season one of NBC's <em>The Apprentice </em>back in 2004. Throughout the following decade, the Ohio native showed up in numerous shows including <em>The Surreal Life</em> and <em>Fear Factor</em>. </p>
<p>Much like her former <em>Apprentice</em> companion, Omarosa made a move to Washington, where she served as an assistant to President Trump and the Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. Shortly after she was released from the role, Omarosa appeared on <em>Celebrity Big Brother,</em> where she shared details of her time at the White House.</p>
<p>What happens when you stick a wealthy Hilton hotel heiress and the daughter of rocker Lionel Richie on a farm in middle America? The answer: a ratings hit. From 2003 to 2007, Hilton and Richie starred in <em>The Simple Life</em>, which followed the best friends from high class to working class.</p>
<p>Hilton, now 39, used her <em>Simple Life</em> status to catapult a billion-dollar empire – filled with fragrances and clothing lines. She currently spends her time working as a DJ at various clubs around the world, and frequently uploads lifestyle videos to her YouTube channel.</p>
<p>Since appearing in <em>The</em> <em>Simple Life, </em>Richie, now 38, has shown off her comedic chops, starring in VH1's <em>Candidly Nicole</em> and the Tina Fey-produced sitcom <em>Great News</em> on NBC. Next up: Richie will star in the satire <em>Nikki Fre$h</em> for Quibi.</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.redbookmag.com/life/g31249839/new-tv-shows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:19 New TV Shows We Can't Wait to Binge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">19 New TV Shows We Can't Wait to Binge</a></strong></p>

Find out what the first Bachelor is up to now.

Recommended Stories