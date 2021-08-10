Do You Remember These Early 2000s Reality Stars?
- 1/22
Do You Remember These Early 2000s Reality Stars?
- 2/22
Then: The Osbournes
- 3/22
Now: Sharon Osbourne
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/22
Now: Ozzy Osbourne
- 5/22
Now: Kelly Osbourne
- 6/22
Now: Jack Osbourne
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/22
Then: Kate Gosselin
- 8/22
Now: Kate Gosselin
- 9/22
Then: 'Newlyweds' – Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/22
Now: Nick Lachey
- 11/22
Now: Jessica Simpson
- 12/22
Then: Ashlee Simpson
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/22
Now: Ashlee Simpson
- 14/22
Then: Alex Michel (The First 'Bachelor')
- 15/22
Now: Alex Michel (The First 'Bachelor')
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/22
Then: Lauren Conrad
- 17/22
Now: Lauren Conrad
- 18/22
Then: Omarosa
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/22
Now: Omarosa
- 20/22
Then: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie of 'The Simple Life'
- 21/22
Now: Paris Hilton
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/22
Now: Nicole Richie