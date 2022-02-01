Do you remember these commercials from the Bengals' last Super Bowl? Here are five of the best.

As with every Super Bowl, some people come to watch the game, some want to watch the halftime show and some come for the commercials.

Starting with Super Bowl XXIII in 1989, USA TODAY introduced its Super Bowl Ad Meter, a live poll during the telecast. That Super Bowl just so happened to be the game when the Cincinnati Bengals fell 20-16 to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to USA TODAY, ads shown during the game – from opening kickoff to the end of the game, excluding those shown at halftime or local commercials – qualify for consideration in the Ad Meter survey.

Here is a look back at five of the top-rated commercials from the Bengals-49ers Super Bowl on Jan. 22, 1989:

1. American Express: 'Saturday Night Live' (7.52 Ad Meter rating)

The ad chronicled SNL cast members Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey as they went out on the town in Miami.

2. Diet Pepsi: Michael J. Fox Builds Clone (7.12)

"Family Ties" was about to have its final episode in May, and "Back to the Future Part II" wasn't premiering until November. Before that, Fox got to star in this science fiction-themed ad.

3. Diet Coke: Runaway Diet Coke Machine (7.03)

Introduced by Bob Costas, this commercial, which was presented in 3D, claimed almost two million families moved away from drinking Pepsi and the soft drink people most moved to was Diet Coke. That wasn't enough for Diet Coke to top its rivals in the Ad Meter.

4. Budweiser: Bud Bowl I (6.83)

The iconic battle between Budweiser and Bud Light made its debut at this Super Bowl. There was a series of commercials shown throughout the Super Bowl and ended with Budweiser coming away with a 27-24 win.

5. Gillette: “The Best a Man Can Get” (6.67)

The razor company was touting its Gillette Contour Plus with a lubricating strip to along with its classic "The best a man can get" jingle.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ad Meter's top commercials from Bengals vs. 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII