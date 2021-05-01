Remember that Buffalo RB who ran for 409 yards, 8 TDs in a game? WFT signed him

Remember RB who had 409 yards, 8 TDs in a game? WFT signed him originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team immediately got involved in the race to land undrafted free agents, signing Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson.

Though Patterson wasn't a prospect taken in the draft, that name may still sound familiar. Why? Because in 2020 he put together an all-time performance.

On November 28, 2020, against Kent State, Patterson put up 409 yards and an FBS record eight touchdowns in a 70-41 win for Buffalo.

Yes, you are reading those numbers correctly. No, they were not done in a video game.

Though that one game sticks out, Patterson put together three great years in Buffalo for the Bulls. He ran for a total of 3,884 yards and 52 touchdowns in his three collegiate seasons. That type of production at least deserves a look at the next level.

The running back also has a connection to his new team. He is from Glendale, Md. and starred at St. Vincent Pallotti High School, where Chase Young spent the first half of his high school career. Following the news of a deal with Washington, he shared a photo from his childhood that showed some things are just meant to be.

It was already written!! Thank you god!! pic.twitter.com/DmGLrnYmxh — Jaret Patterson (@__JP26) May 1, 2021

Young also took to social media to welcome him to the Burgundy and Gold.

Chase Young welcomes his fellow Pallotti alum Jaret Patterson to the WFT pic.twitter.com/vTsqMakps5 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 1, 2021

It will be an uphill battle for Patterson to climb the depth chart in Washington with the likes of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic ahead of him, but if he shows flashes of the player that put up nearly half a season's worth of stats in one game, there's a chance he could earn a roster spot and some carries.