Remember the bounty? Chase Elliott ready to take on Kyle Busch in Trucks

As if the Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch situation needed more fuel, there’s a reason flames could get fanned for Tuesday night’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Remember the bounty that Marcus Lemonis and Kevin Harvick offered to any full-time Cup Series driver who could beat Busch in a Truck race?

RELATED: Harvick, Lemonis offer ‘bounty’ to beat Busch

Elliott did when he launched this tweet late last week:

Elliott will drive the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet in Tuesday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200. He will line up 26th for the Gander Trucks’ first race since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Busch will line up 16th in the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. This will be Elliott’s first Trucks start since 2017 and Busch has won the last seven Truck races he has entered.

RELATED: Full lineup for Tuesday’s race

The Truck race comes on the heels of the drama that occurred between Elliott and Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series last week when Busch misjudged a move late in Wednesday’s Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway that sent Elliott careening to a 38th-place finish.

Both drivers said they have mended their relationship, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see both up on their wheels just a little bit more than usual on Tuesday night should they be up front and come near each other again.

MORE: Chase Elliott: No regrets with Kyle Busch reaction