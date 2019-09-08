Remember when Antonio Brown called Patriots QB Tom Brady the 'GOAT'?

Antonio Brown has yet to catch a pass from Tom Brady, but we already know the veteran wide receiver has plenty of admiration for the New England Patriots quarterback.

Brown reportedly has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Patriots worth up to $15 million. The 31-year-old tweeted a picture of himself in a Patriots jersey Saturday afternoon.

You might remember an exchange between Brown and Brady via Instagram direct messages from September of last year. Brown posted the conversation, which included him calling the 42-year-old quarterback the greatest of all time (GOAT). Brady also appeared to be a fan of Brown.

Check it out in the photo below:

Almost exactly a year before AB and Tom Brady became teammates... 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/R772KKNGOR — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 7, 2019

Brown isn't able to play for the Patriots until their Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins, and he's not even allowed to be on the sidelines Sunday night when New England hosts one of his former teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers, for a Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

When these two stars do get on the field, we should expect plenty of highlight-worthy plays, much like those featured in the video below:

The Patriots have enjoyed mixed results bringing in veteran wide receivers during the Brady era (2000 to the present), but given Brown's incredible talent and consistently elite on-field production, there are several reasons to believe this partnership could work wonders for at least one season.

