Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel all but clinched his first Grand Tour title on Saturday after the 22-year-old Belgian protected his lead in the Vuelta a Espana on the three-week race’s final competitive stage.

He is set to become the first Belgian to win one of cycling’s three Grand Tours — Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta — since Johan De Muynck won the 1978 Giro.

Well-supported by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team, Evenepoel had little trouble ensuring that Enric Mas and the Spaniard’s Movistar team were never able to challenge the two-minute lead he took into the 20th stage in mountains just north of Madrid, where the race ends on Sunday.

Richard Carapaz won the 112-mile trek from Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada that included three category-one climbs.

Evenepoel has held the red jersey since taking the lead in the sixth stage. His most dangerous challenger was three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic, who was gaining ground until he crashed earlier this week and had to withdraw from the race.

The final stage is a flat 60-mile ride from Las Rozas to a finish in Spain’s capital when custom dictates that no rider challenges the pacesetter. While the team leaders will use it to enjoy the end of the grueling event, the sprinters will vie for the stage win.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Barbora Spotakova, greatest female javelin thrower in history, retires 1972 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball players want silver medals in Hall... Stephanie Gilmore outduels Carissa Moore for record world surfing title

Remco Evenepoel to win Vuelta a Espana, end Belgian drought in Grand Tours originally appeared on NBCSports.com