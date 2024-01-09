Remco Evenepoel to make Tour de France debut in 2024 race

Evenepoel won the two time trial stages of last year's Giro d'Italia before having to withdraw

Remco Evenepoel will make his Tour de France debut in 2024, his team Soudal-Quick Step says.

The Belgian, 23, is a two-time world champion and a Grand Tour winner having won the Vuelta a Espana in 2022.

He had to withdraw while leading last year's Giro d'Italia after testing positive for Covid-19.

Evenepoel won road race gold at the Cycling World Championships in 2022 before winning the individual time trial in Scotland last August.

He was the first Belgian to win world time trial gold, doing so at the championships in Stirling, after claiming silver in 2019 and bronze in 2021.

A month later, his hopes of defending his Vuelta title ended as he cracked on stage 13, but he recovered to win stages 14 and 18.

Evenepoel said: "Last year was a very special one so I can be proud of how things went, but all that happened in 2023 is in the past now and my entire focus is on this year.

"I will race a lot in France in the coming months and I'm hoping for some more good results and a nice debut in Le Tour."

Evenepoel will start his 2024 campaign at the Figueira Champions Classic, a one-day race in Portugal on 10 February.