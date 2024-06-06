Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič Involved in Critérium du Dauphiné Crash That Neutralized Stage 5

Dario Belingheri - Getty Images

In today’s stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, both the race leader, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), and major contender Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) went down hard in a large crash that resulted in the race being neutralized.

The roads were slick from the start of Stage 5, and conditions only decreased throughout the day. On the descent of the côte de Bel-Air, about 20 km from the finish, riders crashed all over the place.

Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility), 23, hit the deck early on in the stage, with more than 75 km left to ride. The Norwegian cyclist hit his head pretty hard on the left side, but his team director didn’t stop him from continuing even after there was a bit of a red flag in Holter’s confusion over whether he should take a new bike or not. Holter’s fall was just a preview of what was to come.

As riders approached the pileup later in the race, they tried to brake and avoid it, but the roads might as well have been iced. Nearly everyone ended up in the grass or on top of each other.

Race leaders quickly neutralized the stage while riders assessed their damage. Those who had gotten through unscathed, including Matteo Jorgenson and Sepp Kuss of Visma-Lease a Bike, were told that the race was paused. Their teammate Steven Kruijswijk was not so lucky and sustained several injuries.

After more than half an hour, race leaders announced that the stage would be permanently neutralized. That meant no stage winner and no times taken at the finish line. According to GCN , this was due to the fact that ambulances were dealing with so many injuries and trying to drive to local hospitals.

Riders proceeded to ride the final 20 km at a slow pace.

Evenepoel suffered an impact on the same shoulder that he injured in the Itzulia Basque Country crash that took out many top riders in April. He will have to have the shoulder looked at in order to continue but remains the race leader.

Other key riders involved included Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) as well as Roglič's teammate, Jai Hindley. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) looked to be holding his arm following the crash, and Romain Combaud (dsm-firmenich-postNL) hit his head after sliding to a halt from the back of the bunch.



