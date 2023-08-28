Remco Evenepoel crashes into woman at finish line after winning Vuelta stage 3

Remco Evenepoel’s face is bloodied following the incident (Eurosport)

Race favourite Remco Evenepoel suffered a bizarre crash moments after securing victory in the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

Belgian Evenepoel, who is bidding for a second consecutive general classification win at the Spanish grand tour, sprinted away from a group of favourites to take the stage win in an early show of strength.

But having carried significant speed through the finishing area, the Soudal-QuickStep rider careered into a throng of people, colliding with a woman and hitting the deck.

Evenepoel was left with a significant amount of blood on his face after the incident after falling heavily.

🩸 Blood pours from Remco Evenepoel's eyebrow following a collision after the line! 💥#LaVuelta pic.twitter.com/3aQEfgaGLM — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 28, 2023

The mishap spoiled what was an otherwise impressive day from the 23-year-old on the first summit finish of this year’s Vuelta.

Evenepoel took the race leader’s red jersey after acclerating away from a condensed group largely comprised of team leaders.

Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard, who is attempting to do the Tour de France/Vuelta double, kicked to outsprint Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) for second place, with Vingegaard’s teammate Primoz Roglic also in the top five.

