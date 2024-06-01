Rematch awaits for No. 3 Texas A&M after Longhorns beat No. 23 Louisiana

The Texas dugout smile and chat ahead of the Longhorns' game against the Texas A&M Aggies at the UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

After taking care of business with an 8-0 win against Grambling State on Friday afternoon, the Texas A&M baseball team will have a rematch in its second game of the Bryan-College Station Regional at Blue Bell Park.

The No. 3 Aggies face off against Texas on Saturday night for a berth in the Regional Final. The Longhorns beat No. 23 Louisiana 12-5 in the latter of the opening day doubleheader. The Ragin' Cajuns and Tigers play tomorrow afternoon in an elimination contest.

Before the games began this weekend, Texas sophomore Jared Thomas spoke about the rivalry between Texas A&M and the Longhorns.

“A&M has always been a rivalry,” Thomas said Monday. “I’ve never liked them personally.”

Thomas may dislike the Aggies because of what happened at the beginning of March. Texas A&M traveled to Austin and earned a 9-2 victory at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas will attempt to get revenge on the third-ranked Aggies' home turf at Olsen Field on Saturday at 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Rematch awaits for No. 3 Texas A&M after Longhorns beat No. 23 Louisiana