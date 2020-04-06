Remarkable stat shows Patriots' dominance in games decided by 10 or more points

The New England Patriots have won a lot of games over the course of the past two decades. Under Bill Belichick, they've been as well-coached as they come and they simply do a lot of the little things right.

With that said, one of the big reasons that they've avoided losing? Typically, if a team wins the game by double digits, it's going to be the Patriots.

According to Boston Sports Info (@BostonSportsInf), the Patriots have been, far and away, the league's best in games decided by 10+ points since 2001.

That's wildly impressive and officially, they're winning 83 percent of their games that are decided by double figures. To further contextualize how crazy this stat is, the team with the second-most double-digit wins, the Pittsburgh Steelers has 104, a full 38 less than the Patriots.

That's absolutely mind-blowing.

Some will argue that part of the Patriots' success in this area is related to playing in the AFC East; the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets rank in the bottom-11 in this category. But even still, the Patriots' consistency in this category is remarkable, and it's just another feather in the cap of Belichick from his two decades in charge of this team.

It will be interesting to see if Belichick can replicate this success without Tom Brady at the helm. Their performance in such affairs will surely be something to watch as they start a new quarterback, perhaps Jarrett Stidham, permanently for the first time since Brady took over as the starter back in 2001.

