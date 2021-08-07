'Remarkable moment': Somerset County funeral operation honored for 200 years of service

Aug. 7—STOYSTOWN — Founding Father James Monroe was the nation's president when David Ross began handcrafting coffins in the Shanksville area in 1820.

The borough itself was in its infancy when his family began expanding into the funeral business along the Stonycreek River.

Those milestones are part of 200 years of history that Deaner Funeral Home supervisor Don Deaner is looking back on this week as the family celebrates two centuries of service to the community.

Deaner, who has been in the business since 1981, represents the sixth generation to run the operation, with his daughter, Lindsey, representing the seventh.

Since the mid-1800s, when Deaner's great-great-grandfather relocated the business, and since 1896 when his son Charles Ross, became the first to attend embalming school, the family has adapted to changing times, Don said.

"For a long time, there was no embalming process," he said. "

The era's funeral directors would travel to prepare the dead for burial. They brought caskets, fresh flowers and other supplies to hold services inside homes, he noted.

Don's grandfather, John Deaner — who married Francis Ross in 1928 — opened the family's Stoystown funeral home in 1945, where their family now operates inside the Graham House, a onetime hotel believed to be the first on Route 30 west of the Allegheny Front.

Don Deaner recalled spending time as a boy inside the funeral home where his grandfather and father, Charles, worked. After he graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1981, he started supervising the business, too, while it grew to add locations in Hooversville and Berlin in the second half of the 1980s.

He estimated he has served 4,000 families over his tenure — just a fraction of the number served collectively by his ancestors over the generations prior.

"But the mission hasn't changed," he said. "We serve the living — by caring for their dead."

The family learned many years ago that, if they complete their tasks with professionalism and compassion, people won't forget.

Once, a man came to the family with a small, narrow hardwood coffin Deaner's great-grandfather had built more than a century before, Deaner said.

It was originally created for a sickly child, but when the boy miraculously recovered, his family set the box aside in a barn, expecting they would later need it.

"Fortunately," Deaner said, "that day never came, and the family ended up giving it back to my father to display."

Today, that box is part of the business' collection of keepsakes.

State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar said Deaner Funeral Home should be proud of its history.

"It's very unusual to have any business have that level of survivability," he said. "Seven generations. They deserve recognition for it."

On Saturday, Metzgar will present the family with a House citation during Shanksville Community Days. The Somerset County commissioners are also planning to attend, according to Deaner.

"This is a remarkable moment," Deaner said. "We can't let this moment pass by without noting it."